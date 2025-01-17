Redington to distribute Qlik in MEA

Qlik has announced a partnership with Redington in the Middle East and Africa.

“Partnering with Redington allows Qlik to expand our reach into one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing markets globally,” says David Zember, senior vice-president of worldwide channels and alliances at Qlik. “Redington’s regional expertise and strong relationships with partners across MEA will enable businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, driving meaningful outcomes through analytics and AI.”

Through this partnership, Qlik and Redington will deliver the following benefits:

Streamlined partner access : As a key Qlik’s distributor in MEA, Redington will manage reseller relationships, simplifying operations for partners and ensuring consistency across 74 countries.

: As a key Qlik’s distributor in MEA, Redington will manage reseller relationships, simplifying operations for partners and ensuring consistency across 74 countries. Localised expertise : Leverage Redington’s deep understanding of the MEA region to tailor Qlik solutions to local business needs, fostering greater adoption.

: Leverage Redington’s deep understanding of the MEA region to tailor Qlik solutions to local business needs, fostering greater adoption. Enablement at scale : Provide regional partners with comprehensive training, co-marketing initiatives, and demand generation campaigns to accelerate onboarding and engagement.

: Provide regional partners with comprehensive training, co-marketing initiatives, and demand generation campaigns to accelerate onboarding and engagement. Comprehensive solution portfolio: Distribute Qlik’s trusted offerings, including Qlik Talend Cloud® for AI-augmented data integration and Qlik Answers™ for extracting insights from unstructured data.

“Redington is thrilled to partner with Qlik to bring advanced data, analytics and AI solutions to businesses across MEA In today’s fast-paced digital economy, AI plays a pivotal role in driving smarter decision-making, optimising operations, and unlocking new growth opportunities,” says Dharshana Kosgalage, executive vice-president of the technology solutions group at Redington MEA.

“Our extensive regional presence and strong partner network uniquely position us to drive Qlik’s solutions into untapped markets, enabling organisations to harness the power of data and thrive in the digital economy.”

Tejas Mehta, senior vice-president and GM: Middle East & Africa at Qlik, says: “MEA is a region of immense opportunity, where businesses are eager to harness the power of data, analytics, and AI to drive growth,” said. “Our partnership with Redington ensures that organisations across the region have access to advanced, scalable solutions tailored to their unique needs.”

Redington’s distribution model will enable businesses across MEA to: