SA young scientists to compete at Taiwan International Science Fair

Innovative research projects by South African young scientists focused on AI-driven customer insights and sustainable plant propagation solutions, will be on display at the Taiwan International Science Fair 2025.

More than 600 young scientists from 27 countries worldwide are set to compete in the science fair, which will be held in Taipei from 18 to 25 January 2025.

Aradhya Kaushik, 15, from Bryanston High School in Johannesburg and Joanna (Jana) Swanepoel, 14, from C&N Sekondêre Meisieskool Oranje in Bloemfontein will represent South Africa at this year’s fair.

South Africa has been a consistent participant in this fair through the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, providing local learners with the chance to showcase their research on an international level.

Kaushik will showcase her research project, “AI-Based Customer Sentiments Dashboard”. Kaushik was a Gold medal recipient at last year’s Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF) and the junior Computer Sciences and Software Development category winner. Her project provides a comprehensive and efficient solution for service providers to gain actionable insights from customer sentiments, which is essential for improving service quality and customer satisfaction. Kaushik has demonstrated not only technical proficiency, but also a strong understanding of how data-driven solutions can enhance business operations.

Swanepoel will present her research project, “Plantastic Pods: The Grow Stick Rooting Revolution for Seeds & Cuttings”, which demonstrates a blend of scientific rigour, innovative ideas, and the potential for real-world applications. Swanepoel, who was a Gold medal recipient at last year’s Eskom Expo ISF and the junior Agricultural Sciences category winner, will demonstrate how South Africa is committed to addressing global challenges with scientific and sustainable solutions. The learner’s formulation of Plantastic Pods has demonstrably enhanced plant growth compared to traditional propagation methods. Plantastic Pods are a workable alternative to conventional plant propagation techniques, with significant applications in both agriculture and horticulture.

Mologadi Motshele, acting-CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, comments: “We at Eskom extend our heartfelt congratulations to Aradhya and Joanna for earning the honour of representing South Africa at the Taiwan International Science Fair, starting the New Year on a high note.

“Their groundbreaking research projects highlight the exceptional talent and ingenuity of our country’s young scientists. South Africa’s participation in global competitions like the Taiwan fair promotes international collaboration, enhances our global scientific footprint, and inspires a new generation of problem-solvers prepared to tackle both local and global challenges.

“Eskom is proud to invest in young scientists through the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, which forms part of a broader strategy focused on skills development and investing in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and innovation (STEMI) at the school level. This investment supports the future growth of a skilled workforce dedicated to advancing innovation and sustainable solutions for our country.”

Parthy Chetty, Eskom Expo executive director, says: “We are incredibly proud to congratulate Aradhya and Jana, two outstanding young female scientists, for being selected to represent South Africa at the prestigious science fair in Taiwan. Their hard work, innovation, and dedication to scientific excellence have earned them this incredible opportunity to showcase their talents on an international stage. Competing among the brightest minds in the world, we have no doubt that they will inspire others and make South Africa proud.

“ This achievement reflects the strength of our nation’s future in science and technology. We wish Kaushik and Jana the best of luck as they compete, and we look forward to their continued success in the global scientific community.”

Registration to take part in Eskom Expo 2025 is open. Learners in grades 4 to 12, along with NC2 to NC4 learners from Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges can register their research projects by visiting www.exposcience.co.za