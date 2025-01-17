Starship blows up after successful booster catch

SpaceX’s Starship exploded during its ascent burn yesterday.

According to SpaceX, posting on X: “Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly during its ascent burn. Teams will continue to review data from today’s flight test to better understand root cause.

“With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s flight will help us improve Starship’s reliability.”

The unexpected failure of Starship came after SpaceX once again caught the Super Heavy booster at the launchpad.

The upgraded upper stage shut down after that, and the explosion occurred.

This video, posted on Elon Musk’s X account, shows the launch and debris in the sky over the Caribbean.