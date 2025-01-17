Telkom is again an SA Top Employer

Telkom has been recognised as a Top Employer for 2025 by the Top Employers Institute for the third consecutive year.

Melody Lekota, group chief human resources officer at Telkom, comments: “Being named a Top Employer for the third year in a row is a proud moment for all of us at Telkom. We understand that our success is deeply intertwined with the well-being and growth of our employees.

“At Telkom, we believe that the experience of our employees matters. This certification validates our strategic direction and demonstrates the tangible returns on our investments in people. It motivates us to continue innovating and evolving to exceed the expectations of our talented and diverse team.”