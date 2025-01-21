Gates Foundation budget reaches $8,74bn

At the start of the Gates Foundation’s 25th anniversary year, its governing board approved the largest budget in its history. The foundation will operate with a budget of $8,74-billion in 2025. The budget is in line with the foundation’s commitment to reach overall annual distributions of $9-billion next year.

“Amid the greatest headwinds to health and development progress we’ve seen in a generation, this funding reflects our commitment to doing our part to reach people who will benefit most from innovations and programs that improve health and expand access to opportunity,” said CEO Mark Suzman.

The foundation’s spending will drive initiatives aimed at addressing the world’s greatest inequities, including by:

Funding the delivery of life-saving tools to drive down maternal and child deaths and reduce the burden of infectious diseases

Researching and developing the next generation of global health innovations

Building economic power and agency among women and girls

Providing increased opportunity and economic mobility for students in the United States

Increasing climate resilience among smallholder farms

Advocating for greater donor country investments for a fairer and more equitable future for all

In recognition of the legacies and contributions of Bill Gates, Bill Gates Sr, and Melinda French Gates, the foundation is rolling out a new name — the Gates Foundation. It is also introducing a new logo that reflects a commitment to support partners, communities and programs that are working to drive progress and improve lives around the world.