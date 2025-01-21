ITU and global organisations look to close the AI skills gap

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, the East Africa Community and Cognizant are among more than 25 organisations from around the globe that will serve as founding contributors to the AI Skills Coalition – an initiative of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to bridge the global AI skills gap and ensure equal worldwide access to artificial intelligence (AI) training.

The AI for Good initiative led by the ITU, the UN Agency for Digital Technologies, announced the list of coalition members during the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos where the ITU will highlight the role of digital technologies in building a sustainable future.

The AI Skills Coalition will serve as an online platform for AI education and capacity building. The platform will encourage inclusive participation in the AI revolution by offering open and accessible skills training on generative AI and machine learning, and applying AI for sustainable development.

The AI Skills Coalition is advancing the implementation of the United Nations’ Pact for the Future and Global Digital Compact, responding swiftly to urgent global calls for AI capacity building and addressing the growing AI skills gap to ensure inclusive access to opportunities in an AI-powered world.

“Let’s make sure everyone has a chance to learn the skills they need to benefit from the AI revolution,” says ITU secretary-general Doreen Bogdan-Martin. “Our new AI Skills Coalition is aiming to train thousands of people this year, especially those living in regions of the world just getting started on their AI journey, as part of our commitment to ensure that all communities can fully participate in our shared digital future.”

Closing the global AI skills gap

An estimated 94% of global business leaders highlighted artificial intelligence as critical for the success of their organisations in research cited in the recent AI for Good Impact Report published by the ITU and Deloitte. However, insufficient technical skills, the need for extensive upskilling and reskilling, as well as the need to build trust in new technologies are among key barriers to broader AI adoption globally.

As a flagship programme of the ITU’s AI for Good Impact Initiative and part of UN systemwide efforts to bridge the global digital divide, the AI Skills Coalition will provide educational materials that can bolster skills for the future and address global inequalities in AI knowledge – known as the “AI skills gap.”

Through its work, the programme addresses the underrepresentation of marginalised groups such as women, youth, and persons with disabilities in the development of AI products and services.

“Generative AI is rapidly transforming the workforce, with LinkedIn data showing a 142 times global increase in professionals adding AI aptitude skills in just one year,” says Kate Behncken, global head of Microsoft Philanthropies. “Recognising this growing demand, we are proud to work with the ITU AI Skills Coalition to provide access to AI skills training, certifications, and capacity-building for policymakers, IT professionals, and organisational leaders.”

As part of the initiative, the ITU will work with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to leverage UNDP’s presence in over 170 countries and territories to deliver AI capacity ​development directly to partner countries.

“Capacity development is the number one ask from the developing countries that we work in,” says Achim Steiner, administrator of UNDP. “As part of this Coalition, we will work with our partners to deliver crucial foundational AI training so that policy-makers and national governments can responsibly harness AI to achieve sustainable development.”

A phased implementation plan

The AI Skills Coalition is the ITU’s latest global initiative to consolidate AI education resources with a focus on underserved and marginalised groups.

Founding organizations are contributing training materials, financial resources, and outreach support to build a new training platform developed by the ITU and to be launched in March 2025.

The AI Skills Coalition platform will include a comprehensive training portfolio and a customisable digital library of AI material. The site will also feature self-paced courses, webinars, access to in-person workshops, and hybrid programmes tailored to diverse learning needs.

The online resources – to be contributed by private sector partners, academia and United Nations agencies – will be available for free. Advanced certifications will be available at affordable rates.

Additional programmes for the general public, as well as the certification courses, will be added throughout the year. Specialised government training in AI governance, ethics, and policymaking to address the specific needs of developing countries and least developed countries (LDCs) will also be developed.