Prioritise data strategies in 2025

As South African businesses navigate an increasingly data-driven world, many face the challenge of turning overwhelming amounts of information into actionable insights.

Ferdinand Steenkamp, co-founder at Tregter, emphasises the urgency for companies to adopt clear, modernized data strategies in 2025 to ensure long-term growth, competitiveness and improved data security from online attacks in our country.

“Data on its own is not inherently valuable,” says Steenkamp. “Its true worth lies in how effectively businesses can harness it. South African companies are drowning in data from multiple sources, but more data doesn’t always mean better decisions. Without streamlining processes and focusing on relevant inputs, businesses risk falling into data fatigue—overwhelmed by noise and irrelevant information.”

Recent high-profile data breaches in South Africa highlight the dire consequences of poor data management. In 2023, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development suffered a ransomware attack that crippled critical services for weeks. Similarly, TransUnion South Africa faced a major breach exposing sensitive customer information. These incidents serve as stark reminders of the vulnerabilities in local businesses’ data infrastructures.

“Data breaches aren’t just about financial losses or reputational damage; they undermine trust in South African companies’ ability to safeguard their customers and stakeholders,” Steenkamp warns. “These events should be a wake-up call. Companies must invest in robust data strategies, not only to protect sensitive information but to ensure their data is an asset rather than a liability.”

The proliferation of big data has left many organizations relying on five or more data sources, some exceeding 20. However, the sheer volume of data often leads to misguided decision-making, where insights are statistically sound but disconnected from real-world context. Steenkamp likens this to building a “mathematical Frankenstein” — combining data in ways that are technically valid but fail to provide meaningful or practical outcomes.

“The key isn’t more data; it’s smarter data management,” Steenkamp explains. “Businesses need a focused toolkit that simplifies decision-making and adapts to market realities. In 2025, those with clear data strategies will avoid pitfalls like erratic decision-making and position themselves to navigate uncertainties with agility. Improving data security infrastructure will also remain a critical undertaking, as the number of online attacks against local companies, data breaches and leaks continues to escalate.”

As South African businesses prepare for the future, the need to move beyond outdated notions of big data is more pressing than ever. By embracing streamlined, purpose-driven data strategies, companies can unlock the full potential of their information assets, ensuring resilience and growth in an increasingly complex digital landscape.