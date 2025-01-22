Robust growth forecast for distributed cloud networking

The distributed cloud networking market is projected to grow from $4-billion in 2023 to $17-billion by 2028 – a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34% percent – according to a new report from Dell’Oro Group.

This growth is driven by enterprises’ transition to hybrid cloud environments, the rise of AI-powered workloads, and the increasing demand for elastic, software-defined networking solutions.

“The integration of AI across enterprise IT and the adoption of multi-cloud strategies have created unprecedented challenges for traditional WAN architectures,” says Mauricio Sanchez, director, Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell’Oro Group. “Distributed cloud networking offers a much-needed reimagining of the enterprise WAN aligning security, scalability, and performance with modern IT requirements.

“As businesses adapt to AI-driven workloads and hybrid workforce models, the shift to service-centric, cloud-native networking will define the next decade of enterprise transformation,” Sanchez says. “Vendors prioritising agility, automation, and integration will emerge as market leaders.”

Additional highlights from the Dell’Oro report include: