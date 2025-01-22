What Trump’s return to the White House means for business travellers

Donald Trump, heralding many changes – including how people travel for business.

“Business travel doesn’t happen in a bubble,” says Mummy Mafojane, productive operations leader at FCM. “Politics, economics, and global events all play a role in shaping policies that impact everything from how easily people can get visas to what they pay for flights or hotels. Being prepared means understanding these dynamics and staying one step ahead.”

For South African companies with teams heading to the US, now is a good time to buckle up. Mafojane outlines what travellers need to know – and how to stay ahead.

Visas: Longer waits could disrupt plans

If you thought getting a US visa was already a test of patience, it could get tougher under Trump 2.0. During his first term, stricter immigration policies caused months-long delays and closer scrutiny for travellers from countries like South Africa. Analysts warn those bottlenecks could return as Biden-era efforts to reduce visa backlogs lose momentum.

Processing times can stretch up to 6–7 weeks – or longer if there’s a backlog – so leaving your application until the last minute is not an option. Add in the need to secure an interview appointment first, and it’s clear why early planning is essential.

Apply early: Start your visa application as soon as travel plans are on the horizon.

Get your documents in order: Meeting agendas, proof of employment outside the US, and proof of ties to South Africa (like family or property ownership) can help streamline interviews.

Track deadlines automatically: Use reminders or tools that flag upcoming expirations, so renewals don’t fall through the cracks.

And don’t forget customs: longer lines and stricter questioning – a hallmark of Trump-era border controls – could make arriving more stressful than ever before.

Travel costs: Get more value from every rand

With global markets often reacting sharply during Trump’s leadership, exchange rate fluctuations could make business trips feel even pricier for South Africans heading stateside. From flights and hotels to meals between meetings, costs can quickly add up when paired with an unstable rand-dollar dynamic.

But cutting back isn’t always an option when relationships depend on face-to-face meetings. “It’s not about slashing your business travel budget—it’s about stretching it further,” says Mafojane. “Companies need strategies that maximise value.”

Here are three ways: