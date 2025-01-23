A new leadership approach is needed for change

As organisations prepare for 2025, leaders are expected to navigate increasingly complex challenges, from economic uncertainty and rapid technological change, to changing workforce requirements and stakeholder demands.

Kisima Psychological Services CEO Phyllis Ndlovu says, within this context, traditional leadership skills are no longer sufficient. “Leaders need to consider embracing the neuroscience behind how they manage change and then equip themselves with tools that allow them to adapt quickly, enhance their resilience and thrive in uncertain times.”

She says the current pace of change is probably one of the most challenging issues for leaders today. “Of course, there has always been change and the corporate space is always in the state of flux. What is unique now is the speed of the change, which is accelerating exponentially.

“In the past, people had time to adjust to change because the pace and rhythm of change tended to be spread over longer periods of time. Today, however, as soon as something changes, it’s almost as though we need to take a quick breath and keep moving, without fully processing the intensity of it.”

This fast-paced change doesn’t allow people to settle and consider next steps, so it feels like constant disruption, something that the human brain doesn’t deal too well with.

Ndlovu says the brain functions best when there is a sense of consistency and predictability. “The brain creates patterns for the things we do habitually. Therefore, breakneck speed of present-day change means there is now a dichotomy between the change and the brain’s automated response to habits. When the brain is faced with relentless and rapid change, it goes into self-preservation mode to cope and doesn’t optimise as well as it should.”

That said, leaders are still expected to show up and demonstrate a balanced focus between task orientation and relationship orientation. In other words, as much as they need to be focused on organisational goals, they also need to ensure that they are taking others along. But, when they are under pressure, they tend to default more on what needs to be done, ticking boxes and not focusing as much on the relationships that will enable them to tick those boxes.

Ndlovu says it’s important to note that one of the highest risks in organisations tends to relate to people. “Processes are not usually the problem, because they are usually as strong as the people who manage them.”

Primarily in this scenario the people risk is attrition. “The world of work is highly fluid and there are many opportunities for skilled people who are highly capable. So, when change is not managed intentionally, organisations tend to lose good people.

Another risk is that employees tend to disengage. “When there is no clear direction or leadership does not seem to be intentional about taking the organisation anywhere purposeful, then people disengage. Employees still show up physically, but are not as involved as the organisation needs them to be. This is because in this instance they are usually distracted, overwhelmed, unmotivated or unable to see the bigger picture,” notes Ndlovu.

So, how do leaders address the challenges presented by rapid change and keep their teams motivated and functioning optimally?

Ndlovu says the primary principal relates to spiritual intelligence – peoples’ sense of purpose or the meaning they attribute to experiences. “For leaders, this means asking themselves: if I am going to lead the organisation through this transition, what is my ultimate purpose for this change? For my role? Is there a clear line of sight between my role and the impact I want to have?”

She says leaders who recognise a higher purpose in their roles tend to drive change more calmly than leaders who are reactionary. “This calmer demeanour in engaging with the changing pieces of the leadership puzzle helps set them up for success.”

When Ndlovu conducts sessions with exco teams, she invites reflection on normalising disruption. “Any change is disruptive, however small. Leaders often assume that any change they introduce will immediately resolve the various organisational challenges they are facing, leading to a positive resolution of the issue,” says Ndlovu. However, the reality is that people need to adjust to change, no matter what it is.

“Consider the trauma of something like retrenchment: while it may be most traumatic for those being retrenched, the people who remain often suffer from survivor’s guilt and need to grieve before they eventually function at their best. So, the path towards overcoming change is not a quick climb to the desired outcome. Rather, it can be a situation where things become worse before they get better and begin to yield dividends,” she adds.

“In the final analysis, our brains are not going to roll out a red carpet for any new change on the horizon. The brain needs time to learn the new rhythms, functions, reporting lines etc, before it can function optimally again. Even positive change leads to disruption, compelling people to learn a new organisational dance. I believe that leaders who are willing to explore their response to change are likely to be more resilient and better positioned to tackle the challenges that 2025 sends their way,” she concludes.