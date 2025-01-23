Microsoft to equip 1m SA youth with AI, cybersecurity skills

Kathy Gibson reports from the Microsoft AI Tour – Microsoft will train one million young South Africans in useful digital skills within the next 12 months.

Lillian Barnard, president of Microsoft Africa, today told delegates at the Microsoft AI Tour in Sandton that the company’s National Skilling Initiative aims to equip more youth with in-demand digital skills.

Within the next few years, one in four people in the world will be African, she says. “Africans will be the workforce of the future.

“At the same time, companies are embracing artificial intelligence (AI) – but not training enough people.”

The National Skills Initiative will focus on training young people on AI and cybersecurity skills, and will ensure that those who undergo the training will have the necessary skills to take on these jobs.

“This is a new era for the continent,” Barnard says. “Sixty percent of the population is below the age of 35 and we have a vibrant startup ecosystem across every sector.”

With this foundation, AI could boost the African economy from its current $2,3-trillion to more than $6-trillion by 2030.

“We need to capitalise on the opportunities,” she adds. “AI can unlock unprecedented opportunities in business transformation, governance, and innovative solutions that touch every individual, process, organization, and society at large.”

While there is a fear that AI can cost jobs, Barnard stresses that it needs to be used for job creation.

“As AI transforms public and private institutions, we say it is going to complement employees – that’s why it is CoPilot, not Autopilot.

“It can help people work at optimum efficiency.”

Innovation is taking place in Africa by Africans, she adds. “The startup ecosystem is growing at a rapid pace and we have seen massive increases in investment. But we could do more.

“Twenty-two percent of the working-age population in Africa start their own business – and there are 2 400 AI startups in Africa. This gives us reason to be excited.”

Microsoft provides the infrastructure and tools that can help Africans to develop and use AI innovations, Barnard points out.

The new National Skills Initiative builds on the company’s initiatives that have already trained four million Africans and will upskill an additional 30-million within the next five years.