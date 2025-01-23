World Cancer Day campaign ‘United by Unique’

World Cancer Day is marked every year on 4 February and highlighted by the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA).

Led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), the new global World Cancer Day campaign theme for 2025-2027 Is ‘United by Unique’, calling for a fundamental shift in cancer care and health systems worldwide towards a people-centred approach.

The campaign recognises that every experience with cancer is unique, and everyone has unique needs, perspectives, and a story to tell; yet, people touched by cancer are united in a shared ambition to see governments implement policies to improve cancer prevention, deliver health systems which treat patients with cancer effectively and successfully, resulting in more people surviving their cancer and leading long and healthier lives.

Cancer is a major and growing public health problem globally. In 2022, there were an estimated 20-million new cancer cases, and 9,7-million lives lost to cancer. About one in five people develop cancer in their lifetime, and for each person whom it affects, the experience will be different.

Elize Joubert, CANSA CEO, says: “In South Africa, with our approximately 60-million people, the cancer incidence is set to double by 2030. It’s projected that there will be an incidence of 220 000 new cases by then. This is a result of increases in the age-specific incidence rate of cancer, as well as the growth and ageing of the South African population.”

Not only does cancer encompass over 200 disease types requiring specific treatments, but also each person’s life situation differs in terms of socioeconomic background, values, and preferences. To better address these differences, people-centred care is oriented around individuals and communities instead of just the disease. It engages and empowers people to have a more active role in their own health. People touched by cancer are united in a shared ambition to lower the cancer burden, to see cancer treated successfully, and to lead better lives with cancer.

Joubert adds: “To improve cancer care in South Africa, health care providers can be sensitive to patients’ perceptions and educate people about cancer and treatment. A people-centre approach leads to improved patient well-being, and higher quality care and increased trust in healthcare providers. It boosts satisfaction among patients and families, while improving health equity and the overall effectiveness of healthcare systems.

“In some cultures, cancer is still a taboo subject and universally, for many of us, it’s tough and uncomfortable. Yet, talking about cancer openly raises awareness, improves outcomes, and can ultimately save lives.”

Dr Cary Adams, CEO of UICC, says: “By understanding and integrating the needs and preferences of individuals and communities into healthcare delivery, health systems will provide more equitable access to care, in low- as well as high-income settings. It is important that people living with cancer feel seen, heard, and empowered.”

Stories have power

On World Cancer Day, everyone has the potential to make a positive impact. CANSA joins the call by UICC and invites individuals from all walks of life to share their personal cancer stories and experiences in writing, artwork or a video. Much like people-centred care aims to see the individual behind the disease, the campaign intends to showcase real stories with unique perspectives.

“No two experiences with cancer are the same. Whether you’re a person living with cancer, a loved one, a caregiver, a medical practitioner, a supporter, or an advocate, you possess something important: a perspective that is unique to you. When you share your views, you bring valuable insight and humanity to the conversation. Your story can inform, energise, and inspire,” says Joubert.

For a person diagnosed with cancer, friends, families and colleagues can play a significant role in providing emotional, social and practical support. CANSA has a list of tips and guidelines of support to help those living with cancer.