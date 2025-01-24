Galaxy S25 puts AI centre stage

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S25 series of phones at Unpacked 2025 event this week.

Anisha Bhatia, senior technology analyst at GlobalData, offers her view:

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event emphasized the significance of software and AI capabilities over hardware advancements in its new Galaxy S25 series of phones. The addition of an AI-integrated OS, a Personal Data Engine for AI, and a Tap to Transfer payment system underscores a strategic pivot towards enhancing user experience through intelligent software. Samsung’s focus on AI-driven personalisation and functionality aims to streamline user interactions and reduce app dependency.

The new AI features built into Samsung’s One UI 7 platform, represent a strategic move to prioritize software innovation. Its Personal Data Engine for AI is designed to empower the device with a deeper understanding of user preferences and behaviors, enabling more accurate and helpful AI suggestions without compromising user privacy by keeping the data on the device.

Samsung’s AI Select agent, powered by a multimodal AI model, is a prime example of the company’s efforts to simplify user actions. By scanning the screen and suggesting contextually relevant actions, Samsung reduces the need for users to switch between multiple apps, thereby streamlining the user experience and integrating AI into everyday device interactions.

“While Samsung is innovating in AI, it operates in a competitive landscape where companies are vying to introduce AI features that attract users. Monetising these features is a significant challenge that all companies must address.

Samsung’s recent public apology for falling behind on innovation and the lower-than-expected Q3 2024 earnings underscore the urgency for the company to effectively leverage AI across devices to meet customer expectations and drive revenue growth.