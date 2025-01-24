World leaders call for renewed global collaboration in the Intelligent Age

Klaus Schwab, World Economic Forum founder and chairman of the board of trustees, has called on the global community to rise to the moment with “constructive optimism”.

Opening the 55th annual meeting, Schwab urged stakeholders from all sectors – government, business, civil society and academia – to unite in crafting solutions to shared challenges.

“By embracing constructive optimism and believing in our collective capacity and commitment to improving the state of the world, we can shape the Intelligent Age as an age where every human being can realize their full potential,” he said.

“This transition from the Industrial to the Intelligent Age is occurring at an exponential pace, carrying unprecedented risks for humanity as we strive to prepare and adapt for its complexities, he said. “Yet, it also offers significant opportunities to transcend our current challenges and spark a new renaissance – one defined by advancements in knowledge, health, culture and societal welfare.”

Speaking at what he described as “one of the most uncertain geopolitical and geoeconomic moments in generations,” Børge Brende, president and CEO of the World Economic Forum, stressed that the world is at a critical inflection point and that 2025 will be a year of enormous consequence.

“The longstanding international order that existed for the last three decades has receded. We need to find more effective ways to work together. It is the only way forward.”

In these turbulent times, democratic and liberal values serve as a critical signpost for stability and progress, said Karin Keller-Sutter, president of the Swiss Confederation 2025; federal councillor; head of the Federal Department of Finance of Switzerland, adding that open markets, fair and transparent rules and fiscal discipline are the cornerstones of sustained prosperity.

“Only a state with stable institutions can create a sound environment where everyone can realize their potential, and a state must protect this freedom with rules.”

Also reflecting on the changing world order, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, outlined Europe’s plan to adapt to a new era of “harsh geostrategic competition” by increasing its competitiveness, strengthening global partnerships and maintaining its commitment to sustainable development.

“To sustain our growth in the next quarter of the century, Europe must shift gears,” she said. “We should not take anything for granted. We must look for new opportunities wherever they arise. This is the moment to engage beyond blocs and taboos. And Europe is ready for change.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for renewed commitments to security and prosperity in the face of global challenges, emphasising that partnerships serve as the “engine for successful economic development”.

He highlighted plans to reform German public debt regulations to strengthen domestic growth and emphasized Europe’s need to strengthen its defence capabilities and industrial base. His remarks acknowledg geopolitical challenges and uncertainties related to the new administration in Washington, but highlight optimism about opportunities in emerging technologies.

As the war in Ukraine nears its third year, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine, urged Europe to solidify its position as a leading global power. Highlighting the need for unity and strategic investment, he emphasized that the continent must prioritize alliances, technological advancements, and a cohesive security and defence policy.

He pointed to existing models of cooperation in Ukraine’s defence as examples of how collective action can strengthen Europe as a whole.

“Europe needs to compete for the top spot in priorities, alliances and technological development,” Zelenskyy stated. “We need a united European security and defence policy, and all European countries must be willing to spend as much on security as is truly needed.”

Amid rising geopolitical tensions, Ding Xuexiang, vice-premier of the People’s Republic of China, warned against the growing fragmentation of the global economic system and rising protectionism, emphasizing that “trade war has no winners”.

He advocated for a universally beneficial globalization process, reaffirming China’s commitment to a UN-centred multilateral order and calling for greater cooperation in scientific and technological innovation to ensure equitable advancements for all nations.

Ding also addressed global challenges such as climate change and economic inequality, urging nations to pursue green transitions and foster sustainable development through inclusive dialogue and partnership.

Highlighting China’s economic resilience, progress in green energy and ongoing reforms, he asserted that China’s growth contributes to global stability and prosperity. “China’s door of opening up will not be closed and will only open even wider, and our business environment will only get better,” Ding said.

Pham Minh Chinh, prime minister of Viet Nam, reaffirmed the country’s commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence (AI). “We aim to prioritize the establishment of research and development centres, particularly in high-technology sectors. These efforts will not only advance technological innovation, but also position Viet Nam as a hub for high-tech manufacturing and development in the region,” he added.

With South Africa recently assuming the G20 Presidency, Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, outlined Africa’s objectives for the G20 Summit, set to take place in Johannesburg in November 2025, the first to be hosted in Africa. He said South Africa will focus its G20 Presidency on three themes: solidarity, equality and sustainable development.

“As we confront the challenges of the 21st century – from climate change to pandemics, from poverty to terrorism, from migration to AI – we are again called upon to harness that most powerful, and that most enduring, of human attributes: mutually beneficial cooperation and collaboration,” he said.

Navigating the ongoing challenges of regional instability, Isaac Herzog, president of Israel, welcomed the recent ceasefire and release of three hostages, but cautioned against unwarranted optimism. “I want to be lucid and cautious …there are opportunities, but still risks. We must ensure this never happens again,” he said.