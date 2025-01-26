Database Specialist

Knowledge Graph Database Engineer

About the Role

We are an innovative technology startup at the forefront of developing cutting-edge AI solutions powered by knowledge graph data models. We’re seeking an exceptional Database Engineer who will work directly with our CTO to architect and implement our core platform. This is a foundational role that will shape the future of our company’s technical direction and innovation strategy.

The ideal candidate will bridge the worlds of traditional database architecture and modern knowledge graph technologies, bringing a strong foundation in relational databases while embracing the power of semantic data modeling. You’ll be instrumental in designing scalable knowledge graph structures that support advanced AI applications, making strategic technical decisions that will define our product’s capabilities.

As a key member of our founding technical team, you’ll have the opportunity to:

Define and implement the architectural vision for our knowledge graph-based AI solutions

Shape our technical strategy and make decisive technology choices

Build innovative solutions that challenge traditional data modeling approaches

Work in a fast-paced startup environment where your decisions have direct impact

Collaborate closely with AI engineers to optimize knowledge graph structures for machine learning applications

Contribute to our intellectual property portfolio through innovative solutions

We’re looking for someone who combines technical expertise with strategic thinking, as you’ll be both architecting solutions and actively implementing them. Your experience in Financial Services or FMCG industries will provide valuable domain knowledge as we develop solutions for these sectors, while your willingness to learn and implement ontology design concepts will be crucial for our knowledge graph foundation.

This role offers a unique opportunity to be at the cutting edge of AI and knowledge graph technologies, working directly with senior leadership to build something truly innovative from the ground up.

Core Responsibilities

Co-lead the architectural design and development of our core AI solution’s knowledge graph infrastructure alongside the CTO

Pioneer innovative approaches to integrate AI with knowledge graph data models

Design and implement scalable graph database architectures that support advanced AI applications

Lead the transition of traditional data structures into semantic knowledge graphs

Develop proof-of-concepts and prototypes to validate new architectural approaches

Establish best practices for knowledge graph modeling and maintenance in an AI context

Architect hybrid solutions that effectively combine relational and graph databases for optimal performance

Design and implement data governance frameworks that ensure data quality and integrity

Collaborate with AI engineers to optimize knowledge graph structures for machine learning applications

Mentor and guide junior team members in graph database technologies and semantic modeling

Drive technical decision-making for database technologies and data modeling approaches

Contribute to the company’s intellectual property through innovative solutions and methodologies

Work directly with clients and stakeholders to understand requirements and present technical solutions

Develop technical documentation and architectural guidelines for the core platform

The role requires you too balance strategic architectural decisions with practical implementation. As a key member of our founding technical team, you’ll have significant influence over our technical direction and the opportunity to shape the future of AI-powered knowledge graph solutions.

Required Skills & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Information Systems, or related field

5+ years of experience with database development and administration

Expert-level SQL skills (T-SQL, PL/SQL, or similar)

Strong programming experience in any object-oriented language (Java, C++, C#, etc.)

Experience with at least one graph database (Neo4j, Amazon Neptune, or similar)

Proven experience in Financial Services or FMCG industry

Experience with data modeling in both relational and graph contexts

Proficiency in database performance tuning and optimization

Experience with ETL processes and data integration

Technical Requirements

Advanced SQL: Complex queries, stored procedures, triggers, and optimization

Object-Oriented Programming: Strong understanding of OOP principles and patterns

Database Systems: PostgreSQL, SQL Server, or Oracle

Graph Databases: Neo4j, Amazon Neptune, or similar

ETL Tools: Apache Airflow, Talend, or similar

Version Control: Git

Basic understanding of REST APIs and microservices

Mathematical Background (Desired)

Strong foundation in discrete mathematics

Knowledge of graph theory and network analysis

Understanding of probability theory and statistics

Experience with mathematical optimization techniques

Familiarity with linear algebra and matrix operations

Understanding of algorithmic complexity and efficiency

Experience applying mathematical concepts to real-world problems

Industry Knowledge

Understanding of financial data structures and regulations (for Financial Services) or, experience with supply chain or consumer data analytics (for FMCG)

Familiarity with industry-specific compliance requirements

Knowledge of master data management practices

Desired Skills & Qualities

Previous exposure to semantic web technologies (RDF, OWL, SPARQL)

Experience with Oracle or SQL Server Enterprise features

Knowledge of data warehousing concepts

Familiarity with machine learning fundamentals

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities

Excellent communication skills and ability to work in cross-functional teams

Self-motivated learner with enthusiasm for semantic technologies

A love for data

What We Offer

Competitive salary and benefits package

Performance-based bonuses

Professional certification support

Collaborative and innovative work environment

Flexible work arrangements

Location

Johannesburg, and remote

Interested candidates should submit:

Detailed resume highlighting database and industry experience

Cover letter explaining interest in knowledge graph technologies

Portfolio of complex SQL projects or optimizations

References from relevant industry positions

Desired Skills:

Java

C++

C#

SQL

Oracle

PostgreSQL

SQL Server

ETL

OOP

About The Employer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.

– Flexible

– Innovative

– Entrepreneurial

