Database Specialist – Gauteng Sandown

Knowledge Graph Database Engineer
About the Role
We are an innovative technology startup at the forefront of developing cutting-edge AI solutions powered by knowledge graph data models. We’re seeking an exceptional Database Engineer who will work directly with our CTO to architect and implement our core platform. This is a foundational role that will shape the future of our company’s technical direction and innovation strategy.
The ideal candidate will bridge the worlds of traditional database architecture and modern knowledge graph technologies, bringing a strong foundation in relational databases while embracing the power of semantic data modeling. You’ll be instrumental in designing scalable knowledge graph structures that support advanced AI applications, making strategic technical decisions that will define our product’s capabilities.
As a key member of our founding technical team, you’ll have the opportunity to:
- Define and implement the architectural vision for our knowledge graph-based AI solutions
- Shape our technical strategy and make decisive technology choices
- Build innovative solutions that challenge traditional data modeling approaches
- Work in a fast-paced startup environment where your decisions have direct impact
- Collaborate closely with AI engineers to optimize knowledge graph structures for machine learning applications
- Contribute to our intellectual property portfolio through innovative solutions
We’re looking for someone who combines technical expertise with strategic thinking, as you’ll be both architecting solutions and actively implementing them. Your experience in Financial Services or FMCG industries will provide valuable domain knowledge as we develop solutions for these sectors, while your willingness to learn and implement ontology design concepts will be crucial for our knowledge graph foundation.
This role offers a unique opportunity to be at the cutting edge of AI and knowledge graph technologies, working directly with senior leadership to build something truly innovative from the ground up.
Core Responsibilities
- Co-lead the architectural design and development of our core AI solution’s knowledge graph infrastructure alongside the CTO
- Pioneer innovative approaches to integrate AI with knowledge graph data models
- Design and implement scalable graph database architectures that support advanced AI applications
- Lead the transition of traditional data structures into semantic knowledge graphs
- Develop proof-of-concepts and prototypes to validate new architectural approaches
- Establish best practices for knowledge graph modeling and maintenance in an AI context
- Architect hybrid solutions that effectively combine relational and graph databases for optimal performance
- Design and implement data governance frameworks that ensure data quality and integrity
- Collaborate with AI engineers to optimize knowledge graph structures for machine learning applications
- Mentor and guide junior team members in graph database technologies and semantic modeling
- Drive technical decision-making for database technologies and data modeling approaches
- Contribute to the company’s intellectual property through innovative solutions and methodologies
- Work directly with clients and stakeholders to understand requirements and present technical solutions
- Develop technical documentation and architectural guidelines for the core platform
The role requires you too balance strategic architectural decisions with practical implementation. As a key member of our founding technical team, you’ll have significant influence over our technical direction and the opportunity to shape the future of AI-powered knowledge graph solutions.
Required Skills & Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Information Systems, or related field
- 5+ years of experience with database development and administration
- Expert-level SQL skills (T-SQL, PL/SQL, or similar)
- Strong programming experience in any object-oriented language (Java, C++, C#, etc.)
- Experience with at least one graph database (Neo4j, Amazon Neptune, or similar)
- Proven experience in Financial Services or FMCG industry
- Experience with data modeling in both relational and graph contexts
- Proficiency in database performance tuning and optimization
- Experience with ETL processes and data integration
Technical Requirements
- Advanced SQL: Complex queries, stored procedures, triggers, and optimization
- Object-Oriented Programming: Strong understanding of OOP principles and patterns
- Database Systems: PostgreSQL, SQL Server, or Oracle
- Graph Databases: Neo4j, Amazon Neptune, or similar
- ETL Tools: Apache Airflow, Talend, or similar
- Version Control: Git
- Basic understanding of REST APIs and microservices
Mathematical Background (Desired)
- Strong foundation in discrete mathematics
- Knowledge of graph theory and network analysis
- Understanding of probability theory and statistics
- Experience with mathematical optimization techniques
- Familiarity with linear algebra and matrix operations
- Understanding of algorithmic complexity and efficiency
- Experience applying mathematical concepts to real-world problems
Industry Knowledge
- Understanding of financial data structures and regulations (for Financial Services) or, experience with supply chain or consumer data analytics (for FMCG)
- Familiarity with industry-specific compliance requirements
- Knowledge of master data management practices
Desired Skills & Qualities
- Previous exposure to semantic web technologies (RDF, OWL, SPARQL)
- Experience with Oracle or SQL Server Enterprise features
- Knowledge of data warehousing concepts
- Familiarity with machine learning fundamentals
- Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities
- Excellent communication skills and ability to work in cross-functional teams
- Self-motivated learner with enthusiasm for semantic technologies
- A love for data
What We Offer
- Competitive salary and benefits package
- Performance-based bonuses
- Professional certification support
- Collaborative and innovative work environment
- Flexible work arrangements
Location
Johannesburg, and remote
Interested candidates should submit:
- Detailed resume highlighting database and industry experience
- Cover letter explaining interest in knowledge graph technologies
- Portfolio of complex SQL projects or optimizations
- References from relevant industry positions
Desired Skills:
- Java
- C++
- C#
- SQL
- Oracle
- PostgreSQL
- SQL Server
- ETL
- OOP
About The Employer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.
– Flexible
– Innovative
– Entrepreneurial