Customers demand seamless omnichannel journeys

Customer engagement across multiple touchpoints is emerging as one of the most important ways that retailers can differentiate themselves from their competition. Those that offer a seamless omnichannel experience will be able to grow wallet-share, build customer loyalty, and drive profitable growth.

That’s according to Steven Heilbron, CEO of Capital Connect, who says that retailers should strive to keep up with the evolving preferences of customers in the age of social commerce and one-hour grocery delivery.

Recent research conducted highlights some of the trends in consumer behaviour that retailers must address to remain relevant. Pre-purchase touchpoints such as online product reviews, visually engaging marketing content, and personalised promotions are becoming increasingly influential.

During purchase, sales representatives, visually stimulating product packaging and online product pages drive consumer interest. Meanwhile, post-purchase touchpoints like customer feedback opportunities, product upgrade notifications, and social media engagement are critical for fostering loyalty and repeat business.

“The research shows that customer touchpoints are evolving rapidly, driven by shifts in technology and consumer expectations. The rise of experiential purchasing underscores the need for integrated e-commerce and social media strategies to enhance online sales,” says Heilbron.

“The quality of the instore experience, from signage and décor to sales advice, matters more than ever. Meanwhile, retailers shouldn’t neglect the importance of post-purchase engagement. Features such as service updates, seamless returns processes, and the ability to provide feedback are essential for maintaining satisfaction and trust.”

Separate global research including South African respondents shows that consumers crave speed and convenience in their shopping journeys, Some 63% of consumers say they want to move from inspiration to purchase as quickly as possible, highlighting the need for streamlined yet connected omnichannel journeys.

To keep pace with a changing market, retailers must continuously monitor and adapt their customer engagement strategies, says Heilbron. “Investing in technology, staff and infrastructure to support new customer preferences is essential for success,” adds Heilbron.

“The goal should be to create a memorable and enjoyable customer journey. From the moment a customer interacts with your brand to their post-purchase experience, every touchpoint matters. By getting the details right, you can set your business up for sustainable success.”

Heilbron says that access to fast financing is one of the keys to sharpening the retail customer experience. Opportunity capital enables retailers to invest in customer experience by taking steps such as stocking up on relevant inventory, launching impactful promotions, revamping in-store and online experiences, or diversifying their offering.