Meta ups the infrastructure stakes with $65bn investment

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company plans to spend up invest in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure to the tune of $65 billion this year.

Part of this investment will include more AI hires and a new 2-Gigawatt data centre.

According to Zuckerberg, writing on Facebook: “This will be a defining year for AI,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post. “This is a massive effort, and over the coming years it will drive our core products and business.”

The news follows US president Donald Trump’s announcement last week of Stargate, the OpenAI, Oracle and Softbank alliance that plans to spend up to $500-billion on infrastructure in the next few years – and $100-billion more or less immediately.

Similarly, Microsoft has announced plans to spend $80-billion this year on infrastructure, while Amazon has committed to $75-billion.