Moloi is new SAPICS president

Supply chain industry body SAPICS has announced Thato Moloi as its new president.

Moloi, who has served on the SAPICS board of directors for almost three years, takes over from outgoing president MJ Schoemaker.

Moloi comments: “Today’s turbulent supply chain landscape calls for a new breed of supply chain manager. Our profession must navigate continuous technological advances and shifting global dynamics while meeting customers’ demands for speed, quality, affordability and sustainability. Adaptability and innovation are the keys to success in supply chains today.

“Whether this means leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation, accelerating sustainability or rethinking traditional supply chain models, the need to innovate is more critical than ever. SAPICS has been elevating, educating and empowering supply chain professionals in South Africa and across the continent since 1966.

“We will ensure that our SAPICS supply chain community keeps pace with change, continuously improves and is resilient and innovative by giving them all the knowledge, strategies, tools and techniques needed. Supply chain networks are at the core of Africa’s development and industrialisation process and SAPICS remains committed to being the catalyst for change.

“‘Innovation in Motion’ has been chosen as the theme of this year’s 47th annual SAPICS Conference in Cape Town and it encapsulates the dynamic and forward-thinking approach that today’s supply chain professionals must adopt to stay ahead and that SAPICS will strive to support and advance.”