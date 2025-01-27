New deputy-CEO, CTO for Mpilo Technologies

Mpilo Technologies has announced the appointment of Motsholane Sebola as deputy-CEO and Sizwe Mabanga as chief technology officer.

“We are excited to announce Motsholane’s new role as deputy-CEO,” says Denzil Fillis, CEO and founder of Mpilo Technologies. “Mo started with us just over six years ago as a fixed-term contractor. What began as a short-term stint evolved into a permanent role when I recognized his passion for technology and the alignment of his values with ours.

“From technology manager to our first-ever chief technology officer, and now deputy-CEO, Mo’s journey exemplifies the growth opportunities we offer at MpiloTech. His leadership, technical expertise, and vision for the African market will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand.”

Sebola comments: “I am honoured to be recognised for this position and excited to work alongside the talented team at Mpilo Technologies to create impactful solutions for businesses and individuals across Africa. Together, we will continue to build on Mpilo Technologies’ legacy of innovation and excellence.”

“Sizwe’s leadership will be vital in shaping the future of Mpilo Technologies’ solutions as we work to deliver scalable, advanced technologies to meet the growing needs of our customers across Africa,” adds Fillis.