The right tools equip teams for success

Giving people the right tools and creating effective work environments is more than a matter of convenience, it’s a strategic investment.

When teams are supported with appropriate technology and conducive workspaces, they are happier and less frustrated, which helps boost productivity and engagement, writes Nic Laschinger, chief technology officer of Euphoria Telecom.

Building a digital toolbox

For most employees, a computer and internet connection are the most basic requirements. Today’s workplace demands collaboration platforms and communication tools that can handle the complexities of both remote and in-office work.

Building this digital toolbox is far more nuanced than simply handing people a laptop and forking out for productivity software licensing fees.

Are the computers your team is using equipped for the task at hand? Are teams using software because it helps them do their job better, or are they begrudgingly using it because management has insisted that they do? Can you see the value that this investment is delivering in your business?

We have seen how this has played out with business phones. Those businesses who used an on-site phone would have had to pivot during Covid, so many switched to a mobile phone. Now that we’ve returned to the office, a new set of problems arises. Who manages the “main” office cellphone? What happens when that person gets sick or goes on leave? How are employees using their own mobiles when they work from home being reimbursed?

Add to this that you have zero insight into what is happening on those calls. There is no view into how many calls people field per day, what their concerns are and whether their query was resolved.

Equip people to use the tools

Introducing new tools comes with a period of trial and error. Some people struggle to adapt to change, others may be slower to learn new things. Sixty percent of respondents to a Gartner study said new software had occasionally frustrated them, and 56% said they wished management would bring back the old software.

To avoid frustration and downtime, training is crucial. It’s also important that training is not just a one-off, giving people time to repeat and absorb information. It should ideally also be repeated when major updates are made, to ensure that people are getting the most out of the investment.

You also need to consider the plans for when new people join teams or companies, who may never have used the technology or software you’re using. Tools like Learning Management Systems help to streamline the process of onboarding, making it more consistent and efficient. With a range of WordPress plugins available on the market, this can be done quite affordably too.

Training by the vendor is key but information sharing sessions between teams can also be really useful. These allow team members to share capabilities, tips, tricks, hacks and shortcuts that others may not be familiar with, that can really improve productivity.

Create conducive spaces

For a long time, the traditional office was designed purely for utility. But as hybrid work has become more mainstream and teams are becoming more geographically diverse, office spaces have had to adapt too. A thoughtfully designed office is not just aesthetically pleasing, but creates a space that encourages creativity, and provides a safe and comfortable place for people to work.

Hybrid work spaces should be more than just desks and plug points. They need to create spaces which are innovative, inspiring and which encourage collaboration. This could include comfortable shared seating spaces for brainstorming sessions and recreational areas that encourage connection. These need to be balanced with focused-work zones and quiet spaces that allow for online meetings to take place without distractions.

Similarly, if you’re hosting large, in-person meetings with clients, you’ll want meeting spaces, perhaps with AV equipment for presentations. As content creation becomes an increasingly large part of any marketing strategy, you might even consider creating spaces where teams can film and record.

The workspace is not just the four walls of the office however, especially with people working remotely. Teams must be able to balance work and their personal lives and having that separation, even if they work from home is important. One way to keep those boundaries in place is to keep work and personal communications independent from one another by implementing specific chat or messaging platforms such as Slack or Cliq for company communications, rather than using personal Whatsapp.

Invest in your workforce

As work continues to evolve, the companies that are the most successful are those that understand the power of equipping their teams with the resources to succeed. This includes specific tools to do the job, but also supporting their continued growth and development. Making learning part of the company culture, and building it in as a KPI using online learning platforms is one way to do this quite affordably.

The investment then is not in a specific piece of technology or software, but in a well-supported and empowered workforce.

Providing the right tools and spaces is not merely a cost, it is an investment in long-term success. Employees with access to these resources are more engaged, efficient, and innovative. Meanwhile, businesses benefit from improved skills, higher productivity, lower turnover rates, and a stronger reputation as employers of choice.