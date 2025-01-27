WEF wraps up with message of collaboration

At a time when the world is being shaped by geopolitical tensions, economic shifts and technological advancement, close to 3 000 policy-makers, business executives, international organization and civil society leaders, academics and innovators from around the world convened at the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum to address shared challenges and explore sustainable solutions under the theme “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age”.

Around 500 sessions and workshops took place, facilitating dialogue, debate and alignment across many perspectives. Over the course of the week, the Forum and its partners also launched or advanced high-impact initiatives, communities and insights, serving as ongoing platforms for multi-year collaboration across geographies and industries.

“The future does not just unfold. The future is shaped by people,” said Klaus Schwab, founder and chairman of the board of trustees at the World Economic Forum. “By embracing constructive optimism and believing in our collective capacity and commitment to improve the state of the world, we can shape the Intelligent Age, as an era where every human being can realize their full potential.”

“We are in one of the most complex and consequential moments in generations, when fast-changing geopolitical, geoeconomic and technological currents are shaping our societies and our industries and will do so for years to come,” said Børge Brende, president and CEO of the World Economic Forum. “In this era of uncertainty, we must find ways of working together because force cannot replace discourse and conflict cannot replace compromise.”

Rebuilding Trust

As rapid technological change impacts societies, and amid growing geopolitical and geo-economic tensions, with a shift towards multipolarity and growing competition between global powers, leaders called for global cooperation and resilience.

“At a time of greater geopolitical turbulence, there are important signs that cooperation continues to improve lives, particularly at the regional level,” said Mirek Dušek, MD of the World Economic Forum. “Across the world, many economies are stepping up to work with one another on advancing innovative and growth agendas for all.”

US President Donald J. Trump remarked that he would “like to meet with President Putin soon” and “get the war ended”, highlighting the heavy human cost of the conflict in Ukraine.

“Protectionism leads nowhere. Trade war has no winners,” said Ding Xuexiang, vice-premier of the People’s Republic of China.

“To sustain our growth in the next quarter of the century, Europe must shift gears,” said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. “We should not take anything for granted. We must look for new opportunities wherever they arise. This is the moment to engage beyond blocs and taboos. And Europe is ready for change.”

“From the Middle East to Ukraine, to Sudan and beyond, we still face an uphill battle. We will never give up in calling for peace – but peace grounded on values: The UN charter, international law, including international humanitarian law, and the principles of sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of states,” said António Guterres, United Nations secretary-general.

“Europe must be able to guarantee peace and security for everybody – for itself and for others, for those in the world who matter to Europe,” said Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine.

“We are fortunate the [South-East Asian] region is relatively the most peaceful, with the fastest growing economy and very pragmatic policies,” said Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia. “We are able to do that primarily because the relations and the trust between leaders are exemplary.”

A series of discussions addressed the situation in the Middle East:

“Our whole foreign policy stands for mediation, facilitation and keeping open communication with everyone, to bring peace through mediation not through wars,” said Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, prime minister and minister of foreign affairs of the State of Qatar.

Isaac Herzog, president of Israel, welcomed the recent ceasefire and release of three hostages, but cautioned against unwarranted optimism. “I want to be lucid and cautious…there are opportunities, but still risks. We must ensure this never happens again,” he said.

Weeks after the sudden collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime, Asaad Hasan AlShaibani, minister of affairs of Syria, outlined the new government’s plans. “We will not look to the past. We will look to the future. And we promise to our people that this misery will not be repeated,” adding that the government will respect the rights of women and reject the sectarian division that has long plagued the country.

“Optimism is not a choice; it is a must,” said Varsen Aghabekian, minister of state for foreign affairs and expatriates of the Palestinian National Authority, adding that she hopes the ceasefire brings something more sustainable in the future. Addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Aghabekian underscored the need for immediate relief efforts and long-term planning. “We have to ensure that the aid is reaching the people,” she said.

The Forum and its partners advanced the following initiatives related to delivering insight and rebuilding trust at a complex geopolitical moment:

Reimagining Growth

The meeting explored new opportunities for economic growth at a time when growth projections remain muted.

“What we are going to see over time is a reflection in trade and economic relations of a geopolitically changing world,” said Kristalina Georgieva, MD of the International Monetary Fund. “More regional cooperation, more cooperation based on supply chains, more engagement that allows countries to achieve their objectives.”

“We need a banking union, we need capital markets union, we need to keep the talent at home and we need to keep the savings at home,” said Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz called for renewed commitments to security and prosperity in the face of global challenges, emphasizing that partnerships serve as the “engine for successful economic development.”

Friedrich Merz, leader of the opposition of Germany, detailed how key the manufacturing industry was to Germany and that it was the “backbone” of Germany’s economy.

“Argentina has become a global example of fiscal responsibility, of commitment to honouring our obligations, and obviously a commitment to solving the inflation problem,” said Javier Milei, president of Argentina.

“Many agree that Africa is the next frontier of global growth and productivity,” said Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa. “The African continent has an unrivalled natural resource endowment, with the youngest population of all continents.”

“This is going to be the year of opportunities for the country,” said Paetongtarn Shinawatra, prime minister of Thailand, who highlighted the importance of “soft power”.

The Forum and its partners advanced the following initiatives related to reimagining growth:

Investing in People

Participants addressed the need for workforce development, reskilling and job creation in emerging sectors to drive equitable growth and prosperity.

“This is the most powerful generation in human history,” said Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh, before addressing politicians around the world: “Are you allowing your young people to move up? You have to understand this generation and prepare.”

“Closing the job gap is an international, societal challenge,” said Tharman Shanmugaratnam, president of Singapore. “It is the mismatch of skills and aspirations that leads to social disorder.”

Elizabeth Shuler, president of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organisations, added a labour perspective, stressing the importance of ensuring high-wage jobs in this transformation: “Working people want to be part of defining this future and making it a prosperous, safe one for the workers who will power these industries.”

“We need to reconfigure the institutions, the routines, that we are so used to which have marginalized young people,” said Duma Gideon Boko, president of Botswana. “We now have to bring them on board. They need to have access to skills. Not just academic training, skills.”

“Healthier women form the foundation of stronger families, productive workplaces and resilient economies,” said Anita Zaidi, board co-chair of the Global Alliance for Women’s Health, and president of Gender Equality, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. “Yet profound gender gaps in research and scientific innovation continue to deny women the basic tools, treatments and services they need to remain healthy.”

Initiatives include:

Industries in the Intelligent Age

Participants examined how business can navigate technological shifts and new industry dynamics.

“In this era of rapid technological change, leaders must balance innovation with responsibility,” said Jeremy Jurgens, MD of the World Economic Forum. “Our discussions focused on maximizing the benefits of emerging technologies, informing governance frameworks to build effective mitigation strategies, and fully using them to drive prosperity and growth.”

“My guess is that we can make 100 years of progress in areas like biology in five or 10 years if we really get this AI stuff right,” said Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic.

“For companies with CEOs who are both visionary and deep in the execution, AI is being used at scale now,” said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO of Accenture.

“The technology is moving at an incredible rate,” said Matt Garman, CEO of Amazon Web Services. “I don’t know that we’ve seen technology progress as fast as it has. And I think one of the challenges of that is it’s hard for everyone to keep up.”

“Collaboration among multiple stakeholders at the national, regional and global levels will be essential in fostering growth and prosperity through AI for everyone,” said Solly Malatsi, minister of communications and digital technologies of South Africa.

“If we are not careful, AI will exacerbate the digital divide,” said Paula Ingabire, minister of information communication technology and innovation of Rwanda.

The Forum and its partners developed the following initiatives related to industries in the Intelligent Age:

The Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2025 highlighted the increasing complexity in the cyber landscape due to the rapid growth of emerging technologies, geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain vulnerabilities and a growing cyber skills gap.

The Global Lighthouse Network welcomed 17 new members to the community of 189 industry leaders pioneering Fourth Industrial Revolution manufacturing. The Network’s latest report explored how Lighthouses leverage AI and other advanced technologies to drive operational impact.

The Forum released a new report series Industries in the Intelligent Age detailing practical strategies for responsible AI adoption at scale across key industries. Reports included: Regional specific: China; Cross-Industry; Media, Entertainment and Sport; Financial Services; Energy; Cybersecurity; Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains; Healthcare; Transportation. The Forum also introduced Frontier MINDS (Meaningful, Intelligent, Novel, Deployable Solutions), a new platform to scale replicable, high-impact AI use cases from across the world.

The AI Governance Alliance launched the AI Competitiveness through Regional Collaboration Initiative, promoting strategies for the development of robust AI ecosystems and value chains, addressing critical barriers such as talent shortages, infrastructure gaps, and equitable access to AI resources through regional and global collaborations.

The Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network welcomed three new centres in Oman, South Africa, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and C4IR UAE’s renewal, strengthening its mission to drive technological innovation for sustainable, inclusive progress. The C4IR Network Impact Report spotlighted the transformative power of technology.

The City of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, announced a new partnership with the Forum to establish a Fourth Industrial Revolution Centre focused on accelerating urban transformation, government technology and sustainability.

Safeguarding the Planet

With climate change-related extreme weather events and risks increasingly evident, leaders called for the need for swifter, wider and deeper action. The meeting built on the momentum from the three UN COPs on Climate, Land and Biodiversity in 2024 to scale the deployment of renewable energy, drive energy efficiencies while addressing energy demand, and protect and restore nature.

“The Global South is paying the price for other areas of the world causing climate change,” said Cindy McCain, executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme. “The people that can least afford it, that have the least ability to fight it, are the ones being affected the most.”

“As Indigenous women, nature is so important for us and our survival,” said Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, president of the Association for Fulani Women and Indigenous Peoples of Chad.

“Climate damage in developing and developed countries has halted the alleviation of poverty,” said Al Gore, vice-president of the United States (1993-2001); chairman and co-founder of Generation Investment Management.

The Forum and its partners developed the following initiatives related to safeguarding the planet: