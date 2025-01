Hackers shut down SA Weather Service

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) web site (weathersa.co.za) is still down following a cyberattack on the weekend.

The agency says its systems went down on Sunday evening (26 January 2025) following a security breach.

This was the second attempt in two days, with the first taking place on Saturday (25 January 2025).

The weather service is investigating, and is reporting the criminal attack to relevant authorities.