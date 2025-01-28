NTT Data launches Smart AI Agent

NTT Data has announced the international launch of its next-generation Smart AI Agent, which it anticipates could drive up to $2-billion in AI business by 2027.

The AI tool is part of the compay’s strategy to accelerate the adoption of generative AI (GenAI).

The Smart AI Agent autonomously extracts, organises, and executes tasks in response to user instructions, complementing existing workforces and streamlining time-consuming processes. By enhancing efficiency across industries, the Smart AI Agent enables businesses to rapidly evaluate and deploy Generative AI applications, optimising workflows and driving greater productivity.

Yutaka Sasaki, president and CEO of NTT Data, says: “The launch of our Smart AI Agent is a direct response to the growing demand for tools that unlock the full potential of Generative AI. At NTT Data, we’re committed to pioneering innovation that drives enterprise success. Smart AI Agent is designed to ease operational burdens, drive adoption, and help businesses realise the true value of AI technology.”

Key capabilities of the Smart AI Agent at launch include:

Task Planning: Automating complex workflows by autonomously dividing tasks into streamlined processes.

Multi-Agent Collaboration: Enabling multiple AI agents to work together on workflows for improved efficiency and effectiveness.

Advanced Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG): Providing contextual searches of internal corporate data for higher quality results.

Agent Ops: Generating validation data from business documents to optimise operational processes.

User-in-the-Loop (UITL): Coming in March 2025, UITL capabilities will continuously improve agent workflows based on user feedback, creating a cycle of autonomous optimisation.

The Smart AI Agent solution includes consulting, implementation and ongoing support, ensuring seamless integration across businesses. While many enterprises use public cloud services to leverage Generative AI, NTT DATA recognises that security-conscious companies require private cloud solutions. The company provides optimal infrastructure for both public and private environments, ensuring confidentiality and compliance.