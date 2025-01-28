These are SA’s best cities for tech jobs

Stellenbosch has been named the country’s up-and-coming technology powerhouse, boasting the highest number of tech jobs per capita.

With an average of 36 tech-related jobs per 100 000 people, it has surpassed major cities like Johannesburg and Cape Town as a leading destination for tech talent.

Midrand followed closely with an average of 30 tech-related jobs per 100 000 people, while Johannesburg ranked third with 24 vacancies per 100 000 people.

These figures emerged from a quickbooks.intuit.com/za/ analysis of 16 000 job listings to reveal the regions with the highest concentration of technology-related job opportunities in South Africa.

The report also highlighted the average salaries for the most common roles, offering insights into the top-paying tech jobs for 2025.

‘Engineering Manager’ leads the salary ranking with an average annual pay of R840 000. Following closely are positions ‘Senior Developer’ and ‘Senior Java Developer’ each earning an average of R813 831 per year. The most in-demand positions include ‘Software Engineer’, ‘Senior Software Engineer’ and ‘Data Engineer’.

A QuickBooks South Africa spokesperson comments: “The rise in technology-related job demand in South Africa may be driven by increased Internet availability, investment into digital infrastructure and a high youth population.

“This study highlights that technology-related opportunities are abundant beyond major cities and often come with above-average salaries. For those considering a career change or launching a tech business, cities such as Stellenbosch and Midrand offer high demand for tech talent while being more affordable compared to larger urban hubs.”

The top South African cities leading in technology job vacancies per capita are:

Stellenbosch – Stellenbosch, located in the Western Cape Provence about 50 kilometres east of Cape Town, has emerged as South Africa’s leading tech hub. It boasts the highest number of tech job vacancies per capita, averaging 36 roles per 100 000, beating major cities like Cape Town and Johannesburg. Its rise as a technology centre could be due to its proximity to Stellenbosch University and its engineering, computer science and data analytics programs.

Midrand, located between Johannesburg and Pretoria in the Gauteng Provence, ranks second, averaging 30 tech-related roles per 100 000 people. Its modern infrastructure and business-friendly environment have attracted multinational corporations such as Microsoft and Vodacom, cementing its status as a tech hub. It's also home to major business districts like Waterfall City, along with education and research centres.

Johannesburg, South Africa's economic powerhouse, takes third place with an average of 24 technology jobs per 100 000 people. As one of the largest and most dynamic cities in the country, it is home to tech giants such as Google, IBM and Cisco, helping fuel demand for tech-related roles such as software engineers and AI specialists. Its advancements in infrastructure, transport links and concentration of businesses make it a prime location for tech careers. However, with a population of over 2-million, competition for jobs is higher than in smaller cities such as Stellenbosch and Midrand.

Centurion secures fourth place with an average of 23 tech-related roles per 100 000 people. Known as the home of telecommunication giants such as Telkom, Centurion is an ideal destination for network engineers and data analytics professionals. Its business parks support technology-focused companies while its transport links and proximity to top universities further support its growth as an emerging tech hub.

Cape Town ranks fifth with 19 tech jobs per 100 000 people. It's a leading technology hub thanks to its high concentration of start-ups, co-working spaces and a strong venture capital network. With some of the country's top universities producing skilled graduates, Cape Town maintains a steady talent pipeline. Despite having 650 vacancies, its large population makes it more competitive to land a role than smaller cities ranked on the list.

Montagu – Surprisingly, the rural town of Montagu claims sixth place with an average of 13 technology-related jobs per 100 000 people. Upgrades to fibre-optic internet and mobile phone networks have enabled remote work and digital businesses. Located about a 2,5-hour drive from Cape Town, Montagu may attract entrepreneurs looking for a tranquil setting, affordability, and connectivity to set up a business rather than being a tech hub with centralised headquarters.

Ballito – Coming in seventh place is Ballito with an average of 12 tech-related jobs per 100 000 people. While not traditionally considered a tech hub, it is emerging as a remote work destination due to its digital infrastructure upgrades, coastal lifestyle, and proximity to Durban, another emerging tech centre.

Secunda – Eight-ranked Secunda averages 10 tech-related jobs per 100 000 people. Best known as an industrial and energy hub, with businesses like Sasol, a leading petrochemical company, Secunda may help to attract and support roles in energy tech, engineering software and process automation.

Randburg – Randburg within the Johannesburg metropolitan area, secures ninth place with an average of 8 jobs per 100 000 people. While not yet a rival to Johannesburg CBD, its proximity to it allows businesses to benefit from it. Randburg's affordable office spaces may make it attractive to tech start-ups and small businesses looking to scale without the high costs of major centres.

Komani – Rounding out the list is Komani, formally known as Queenstown, with an average of 7 tech-related roles per 100 000 people. While still developing as a technology powerhouse, improvements in infrastructure, connectivity and education provide the foundation for future growth.

Johannesburg and Cape Town lead in AI job vacancies: Johannesburg with a total of 2 665 jobs in 19 roles; and Cape Town with 3 015 AI jobs in three roles.