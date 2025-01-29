New initiative to drive intra-African trade

Looking to boost academic research output and increase collaboration between academia, industry, and policy makers across Africa in a bid to drive forward intra-African trade and industrialisation, Afreximbank – in collaboration with the African Union Commission and AfCFTA Secretariat – has launched the “African Research and Innovation Hub @IATF” initiative.

The platform aims to provide an opportunity for African, Caribbean and Diaspora lecturers, students, and researchers to showcase innovative research and prototypes that contribute towards intra-African trade and industrialisation. It also seeks to develop industry collaborations and exchange knowledge with leading professionals in the field during IATF2025 in Algiers, Algeria from 4 September to 10 September this year.

The African Research and Innovation Hub @IATF aims to promote and commercialise African research and innovation. It also acknowledges that there are many talented and creative Africans across Africa, the Caribbean, and the Diaspora who have brilliant ideas, concepts, publications, and prototypes but lack the relevant support required to help them nurture their ideas and commercialise them.

The platform provides access to more comprehensive information, relevant data, and literature while exposing national researchers to potential investors or venture capitalists who could assist with commercialising their research output and prototypes.

A key objective of the Hub is to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship among lecturers and students by connecting them to trade exhibitions, start-up pitches, and networking opportunities with business leaders – potentially leading to new start-ups and increased academic-industry collaborations. It also provides opportunities for networking and potential collaboration with others in academia and practitioners across the continent, research institutions, industry, and policymakers.

Researchers, academics and university students are provided with access to information on emerging issues in the field of intra-African trade and can incorporate these into their research programmes and academic curricula. Lastly, it enhances the capacity of lecturers and students in understanding and teaching the complexities of trade policies, trade standards, regional economic communities, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and industrialisation.

The hub aims to support the broader objectives of enhancing intra-African trade, fostering economic development, and building a connected, informed, and empowered next generation of African trade and investment leaders across all fields. This hub will allow students to exhibit their prototype inventions and published research papers on select topics, which are expected to adhere to world-class standards.

“IATF2025 is an important moment for African research and innovation, bringing together the brightest minds from universities and research institutions to contribute towards promoting intra-African trade and industrialization,” says Kanayo Awani, executive vice-president Intra-African Trade and Export Development at Afreximbank. “The African Research and Innovation Hub @IATF will serve as a groundbreaking platform for African, Caribbean and Diaspora lecturers, students, and researchers to demonstrate their capabilities, and connect with industry leaders, investors, and policymakers. This is more than an opportunity to display research – it’s a unique moment to shape the future of intra-African trade and industrialisation to drive economic growth across the continent.”

University lecturers, university students, and researchers affiliated with national research institutions from Africa, the Diaspora including the Caribbean, are invited to submit their applications directly through this email: ARIH@intrafricantradefair.com by 28 March 2025.

Eligibility criteria, application requirements and other details are on the IATF2025 website at: https://apo-opa.co/3EeHRvj