‘Time to lead the conversation – and the nation – forward’

With South Africa navigating its first government of national unity (GNU) and grappling with ever-increasing socio-economic challenges, Decode Communications has unveiled the fifth edition of the South African Government Leaders on X Report which assesses how government leaders use X (formerly Twitter) to engage with citizens.

The report underscores the critical role of social media in fostering transparency, accountability, and trust between leaders and citizens. In a country where issues like potholes, rising food prices, water shortages, and crime dominate public discourse X has emerged as a virtual imbizo. In this space, citizens demand direct engagement and meaningful dialogue with their leaders.

Accountability, honesty, service delivery: What citizens expect

Social media users in South Africa look to government leaders for accountability, honest answers, service delivery updates, genuine connections, and a humane approach to leadership. On X, the most popular platform for political discourse, users expect leaders to be present, engaging, and proactive in addressing concerns within their portfolios.

For the fifth consecutive year, Decode Communications has monitored how government leaders and their spokespersons utilise X. While more cabinet ministers are now on the platform, the level of engagement and its impact remains disappointing.

Lorato Tshenkeng, CEO of Decode Communications, emphasises the need for meaningful engagement: “We need leaders that are present. X can’t just be used to push announcements and create an illusion of activity. There are burning issues in our country, and we call on our leaders to embrace transparency, empathy, and the courage to have difficult but necessary conversations with the people they serve.”

The 2025 edition of the report expands its scope to include deputy ministers – offering a more comprehensive view of digital engagement across government. Key findings include:

Top performers on X:

Most followed : President Cyril Ramaphosa leads with 2,95-million followers, followed by Deputy Minister of Defence Bantu Holomisa (682k) and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi (569k).

: President Cyril Ramaphosa leads with 2,95-million followers, followed by Deputy Minister of Defence Bantu Holomisa (682k) and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi (569k). Most engaged : President Ramaphosa, Premier Lesufi and Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie top the list for engagement.

: President Ramaphosa, Premier Lesufi and Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie top the list for engagement. Most engaging: Minister McKenzie, Premier Lesufi and Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube are recognised for their proactive and interactive communication styles.

Verification and credibility gaps:

Only 10 of the 34 ministers on X have verified accounts, raising concerns about credibility in an era of rampant misinformation.

Four ministers have inactive accounts: Sindisiwe Chikunga, Barbara Creecy, Mzamo Buthelezi, and Velenkosini Hlabisa.

Crisis-driven engagement:

Crises and controversies drive higher engagement than policy announcements or service delivery updates highlighting a reactive rather than proactive communication approach.

Newcomers shine:

Newly-appointed ministers including Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber (200,46% growth), Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube (108,11% growth), and Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie (39,99% growth) experienced significant follower growth demonstrating the public’s appetite for fresh voices.

Declining engagement among cabinet members’ spokespeople:

Fewer cabinet spokespeople are active on X with many accounts dormant or underutilised, signalling a shift in government communication patterns.

A call to action for digital leadership

The report serves as a clarion call for government leaders to embrace X as a strategic tool for nation-building. Tshenkeng highlights the importance of this moment: “By expanding its scope to include deputy ministers, this edition offers a more comprehensive reflection of how government leaders use the platform which we hope they can use to benefit every South African beyond any political affiliation. They need to think more about fostering transparency, building trust, and driving meaningful public discourse.”

The year of two halves

The 2024 theme, “The Year of Two Halves,” reflects the dual dynamics of the outgoing administration’s legacy-building efforts and the new administration’s mandate to establish trust and vision. The report highlights how X played a pivotal role in facilitating communication during this transition, offering lessons for future governance.

Time to lead the conversation forward

As South Africa navigates the complexities of coalition governance, the need for strategic digital leadership has never been greater. The South African Government Leaders on X Report challenges leaders to harness the power of social media to engage, inspire, and unite the nation.

“South Africa deserves leadership that speaks not only to its challenges, but to its hope and resilience,” says Tshenkeng. “It’s time to lead the conversation – and the nation – forward.”