Using tariff volatility to drive competitive advantage

In the face of the most significant tariff changes proposed in the past 50 years, enterprises must be prepared to make strategic responses that go beyond either absorbing new costs or passing them on to customers, says Gartner.

“Enterprises should recognise tariff volatility as a multi-year, dynamic event,” says Suzie Petrusic, senior director analyst in Gartner’s Supply Chain practice. “Chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) who recognise this reality should continually evaluate opportunities to invest in strengthening their operations and attract outside investments from geopolitical actors and ecosystem partners.”

Gartner experts say the risks of acting too early to proposed tariffs and anticipated countermeasures by trading partners are as acute as acting too late. CSCOs should be projecting ahead to potential countermeasures, escalations, and de-escalations as part of their current scenario planning activities.

“CSCOs who anticipate that current tariff volatility will persist for years, rather than months, should also recognise that their business operations will not emerge successful by remaining static or purely on the defensive,” says Brian Whitlock, senior research director in Gartner’s Supply Chain practice.

“The long-term winners will reinvent or reinvigorate their business strategies, developing new capabilities that drive competitive advantage,” adds Whitlock. “In almost all cases, this will require material business investment and should be a focal point of current scenario planning.”

Gartner has identified five pathways to manage tariff volatility that enterprises must evaluate when calibrating their competitive responses – in line with their own distinct operating realities. Among the pathways, enterprises that can reinvent or reinvigorate their operations stand the best chance of driving new competitive advantage from ongoing tariff volatility.

The five possible pathways for CSCOs and other executive leaders to consider when faced with new tariff policy changes include: