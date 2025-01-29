WLAN market set to surge in 2025

Wireless LAN (WLAN) revenue is expected to grow 11% in 2025 after the 2024 contraction finally comes to an end, according to Dell’Oro Group, with WiFi 7 adoption shooting up and representing over a third of Indoor AP revenues.

“The growth of WiFi 7 shipments has been quite dramatic in 2Q and 3Q 2024,” says Siân Morgan, research director at Dell’Oro Group. “We expect WiFi 7 adoption to continue on this upward trend – shipments of the new technology should overtake shipments of WiFi 6E by mid-2025.

“In North American and Europe, we are seeing WLAN vendors’ software revenues escalate,” adds Morgan. “This is expected to continue over the next five years, contributing to a divergence in price with China.”

