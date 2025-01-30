Cisco opens Webex point of presence in SA

Cisco as opened a local point of presence (PoP) for its Webex Calling and Webex Contact Centre services in South Africa.

Leveraging AWS data centers, the PoP empowers organisations of all sizes to embrace hybrid work models and deliver customer service experiences.

For Webex Calling, the PoP enables voice and video calling traffic to reside within South Africa, which helps enhance call quality, reduce latency, and strengthen security resilience for customers. Businesses will be able to transition to cloud calling confidently with an enterprise-grade experience.

For Webex Contact Centre customers, the PoP provides a variety of cloud-based services backed by Cisco’s communication infrastructure. Additionally, the PoP features an AI-powered platform that integrates seamlessly with Cisco’s cloud calling solutions.

Ahmad Zureiki, director of collaboration solutions at Cisco in the Middle East and Africa, says: “This is an exciting milestone for our South African customers. With Webex Calling and Webex Contact Center, we are providing them with the opportunity to streamline their infrastructure and costs, while delivering a comprehensive and flexible customer and employee experience.

“As South Africa’s contact center landscape evolves, expanding our capabilities allows us to support businesses of all sizes and strengthen our capacity to serve multinational customers based in the country and operating throughout Sub-Saharan Africa.”