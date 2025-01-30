Cloud, AI will drive network security to $38m

The worldwide Network Security market, including firewall, SSE, traditional SWG appliance, WAF, and ADC segments, is projected to grow to $38-billion by 2029, according to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group. This represents a 10% five-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR).

By 2026, cloud-friendly network security solutions will account for more than half of the total market revenue, driven by their scalability, flexibility, and alignment with cloud-first and hybrid work strategies.

“We are witnessing an undeniable shift as enterprises embrace virtual and cloud-based solutions to meet the evolving demands of hybrid work and multi-cloud environments,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior director: Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell’Oro Group.

“Cloud-first strategies, combined with increasing cyber threats, are accelerating investments in scalable, AI-enhanced security solutions such as virtual firewalls, WAF, and SSE solutions.”

Additional highlights from Network Security Five-Year January 2025 Forecast Report encompassing the years from 2024 to 2029 include: