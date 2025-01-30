SA young scientists awarded at Taiwan International Science Fair

Innovative research projects by talented young South African scientists have earned global recognition at the 2025 Taiwan International Science Fair (TISF), with both participants proudly achieving Fourth Awards.

Aradhya Kaushik from Bryanston High School in Johannesburg and Joanna (Jana) Swanepoel from C&N Sekondêre Meisieskool Oranje in Bloemfontein were both honoured at the fair’s awards ceremony on 25 January 2025, held at the National Taiwan Science Education Centre in Taipei.

Swanepoel, 14, who presented her research project, “Plantastic Pods: The Grow Stick Rooting Revolution for Seeds & Cuttings”, expressed pride in receiving recognition for her work at such a prestigious science fair, emphasising the value of the experience over the prizes.

“I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to learn so much from other young people who share the same interests as me. Every day was an adventure and joining more than 600 young scientists from 27 countries around the world was overwhelming, but exciting. I especially enjoyed the Ceramics Museum of Taipei, the traditional buildings like the Palace Museum, and the variety of delicious traditional foods,” she said.

Kaushik, 15, who showcased her research project titled “AI-Based Customer Sentiments Dashboard”, described winning an award at the Taiwan fair as one of her greatest achievements. She left the fair feeling extremely grateful and motivated.

“Taiwan is rich in culture, traditions, and wonderful people. A standout moment at the TISF for me was the amazing cultural night, where I had the opportunity to interact with participants from other countries and learn about their impressive projects. I loved the music and performances that night. This experience helped me appreciate how remarkable science truly is. I thoroughly enjoyed participating in the fair for all the experiences and knowledge it provided me,” she said.

While encouraging her peers to take an interest in science, the 15-year-old said: “As learners, we should prioritise science because it represents our future. Science goes beyond what we learn in school; it opens a wide range of possibilities for a better future. I believe that if you work hard, stay committed, and have confidence in your ideas, you can achieve something significant.”

Mologadi Motshele, acting-CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation (Acting), says: “Eskom extends its heartfelt congratulations to the two young scientists on their remarkable achievements at the Taiwan International Science Fair, and for representing South Africa with excellence on the global stage. We are incredibly proud of their hard work and innovation.

“As part of our commitment to encourage an interest in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and innovation (STEMI) through Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, Eskom continues to create opportunities like these for young learners while they are still in school. Our goal is to inspire the youth to pursue careers in STEMI, ultimately contributing to the growth and development of our country.”

Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty adds: “Eskom Expo for Young Scientists proudly congratulates Aradhya and Jana on their outstanding victory at the Taiwan International Science Fair. Their innovative research has brought global recognition to our country and highlights the incredible potential of young minds in STEM.

“This achievement is a testament to the power of curiosity, dedication, and quality educational initiatives like the Eskom Expo. We encourage all learners to explore STEM fields, as they are the key to solving future challenges. Let this success inspire more young innovators to pursue Science, Technology, Mathematics and Engineering for a brighter tomorrow.”