ACSA reports a good festive season

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) is proud to report a highly successful performance during the 2024 peak travel period, recording a 91% recovery to pre-pandemic levels and a 5% year on year increase in total passenger traffic.

Marking the culmination of a bustling and dynamic festive season that saw substantial growth in passenger volumes.

The ACSA network processed 3 705 778 passengers in December 2024, in total passenger traffic. The strong recovery was underpinned by the return of critical international airline routes, new airline entrants, and a boost in flight frequencies.

The busiest day was 13 December 2024, processing 139 935 passengers and recording 1 139 air traffic movements.

“This success is testament to the commitment of our team and the strength of our infrastructure which allowed us to meet and exceed expectations during one of the busiest times of the year”, said Mpumi Mpofu, ACSA CEO.

OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA), Cape Town International Airport (CTIA), and King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) all achieved and, in some cases, exceeded their traffic projections, showcasing the network’s resilience and operational efficiency.

Despite the strong performance, ACSA encountered some significant operational incidents at two if its major airports, O.R. Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) and Cape Town International Airport (CTIA), that required immediate response and resolution.

Fuel Supply Disruption at OR Tambo International Airport

On 9 December 2024, OR Tambo International Airport experienced a disruption in its fuel supply when the Feeder Line Actuated Valve at the airport’s bulk Jet A1 fuel storage facility failed in the closed position, preventing manual operation. This failure halted fuelling operations across all aprons for approximately four hours.

ACSA’s technical teams acted swiftly to restore operations by manually opening the D2 valve and switching the actuator to manual mode. The faulty valve was repaired, and the replacement valve was installed on 11 December. ACSA submitted the valve for laboratory analysis to determine the cause, with a full report expected early in 2025.

Biometric System Delays at Border Management

Between 15 and 16 December 2024, the Border Management Agency (BMA) experienced delays at passport control at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) due to suboptimal performance of the Biometric Movement Control System during the peak travel period. This resulted in extended wait times for passengers.

To mitigate the impact, ACSA collaborated closely with the BMA, advising passengers to arrive 3 hours prior to their flight departure, an increase from the usual two-hour recommendation, to accommodate potential delays. Additionally, the BMA activated the older Electronic Movement Control System (EMCS) counters to assist with passenger flow. As a result of these efforts, queue times were reduced by 60-75% across all terminals, leading to a significant improvement in the overall customer experience.

Power Supply Challenges at Cape Town International Airport

On 22 January 2024, Cape Town International Airport experienced a power disruption following a fault at the substation, which caused an increased load on the fuel power cable and ultimately led to a cable failure. During the outage, the fuel depot operated on generator power while the issue was being addressed.

The technical team responded swiftly to the fault, and power was fully restored by 4:00 PM. In response to the incident, ACSA implemented measures to enhance system redundancy, including the installation of an additional generator and initiatives to prevent future cable failures, such as load reduction protocols.

Fuel Supply Disruptions Due to NATREF Refinery Shutdown

On 4 January 2025, a fire at the NATREF refinery led to a shutdown, cutting off 72% of the region’s fuel supply and putting pressure on the fuel supply chain. The refinery is expected to restart by 27 February 2025.

To address the issue, ACSA, working with fuel suppliers, airlines, Transnet, and government departments have managed to implement alternative fuel supply solutions securing 121.1 million litres of jet fuel at ORTIA.

The imported fuel is currently being transported by rail and pipeline from Durban and will be delivered to ORTIA in multiple tranches over the next month.