AI robotics set to boom

The global demand for robotics has experienced considerable fluctuation in recent years, with the pandemic-driven sales boom followed by a plunge in 2022 and stagnation in 2024.

However, the industry is set to recover significantly, with five years of double-digit growth ahead. AI robotics, the next big tech boom, will be a huge part of this growth.

According to data presented by Stocklytics.com, the global AI robotics market is expected to soar by an impressive 280% and reach a $64-billion value by the end of the decade.

Since 2020, the entire AI robotics market has quadrupled, with the surging demand in both the consumer and the industrial sectors fueling this growth. Since AI-powered robots can adapt, learn, and perform complex tasks, they have become essential in manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics.

At the same time, innovations in the autonomous vehicles segment, smart factories, and personal robotics have only fueled further market growth.

According to a Statista Market Insights survey, the AI robotics industry was valued at around $5-billion five years ago. That figure has skyrocketed by 350% since then, reaching $22,5-billion last year.

However, the market projections for the following years are just as impressive. Statista expects the entire segment to continue growing by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23,3% in the next five years, resulting in a market volume of $64,3-billion by 2030.

This means the AI robotics market size will grow by an average of $7-billion per year, a figure that outpaced the broader robotics industry by a significant margin. Statistics show the AI robotics sector will grow four times faster than the overall robotics industry, which is set to increase by 58% and hit a $73-billion value in this period.

Although all major AI robotics markets will see impressive triple-digit growth rates, China and Japan top in five-year growth. Both countries enjoy strong government support and huge investments in tech innovation, positioning them as global leaders in automation.

While China’s massive manufacturing sector drives demand for industrial robots, Japan’s aging population is fueling the need for those used in healthcare and caregiving. Both countries also heavily invest in AI and robotics to keep their competitive edge in the global market.

According to Statista, China’s AI robotics sector will explode by 300% and hit a $9,1-billion value by the end of a decade. Japan follows closely, with a 280% growth and $2.7 billion in revenue. Although equally impressive, other top markets will see smaller growth rates. In comparison, the US AI robotics sector is projected to grow by 264% and hit a $20,4-billion value by 2030. Germany and the UK follow with 271% and 261% growth rates and market sizes of $2,6-billion and $2,3-billion, respectively.