Ethernet campus switch revenues set to bounce back

According to a recently published report by Dell’Oro Group, 2024 was a difficult year for Ethernet Campus Switch sales, with a 20% contraction compared to record revenues in 2023.

The market is expected to rebound in 2025 and beyond, fueled by refresh cycles and WiFi 7 deployments.

“WiFi 7 Access Points draw twice as much power as Wi-Fi 6,” says Siân Morgan, research director at Dell’Oro Group. “Enterprises will need to upgrade their switches to deliver sufficient levels of Power over Ethernet (PoE) in order to benefit from the improvements brought about by WiFi 7. This is especially true in regions that support the 6 GHz band, such as North America and Europe.

“Enterprises recognize the importance of a high-performance Local Area Network (LAN), especially facing the new opportunities brought about by artificial intelligence (AI).

“While there is a possibility that some organizations will shift spending to AI projects over the next two to three years, overall, we see enterprise AI adoption as a positive lift for the Ethernet Campus Switch market,” adds Morgan.

