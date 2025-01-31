Report raises concern about DeepSeek security

The launch of China’sDeepSeek’s R1 AI model sent shockwaves through global markets, reportedly wiping $1 trillion from stock markets in just a couple of days.

Marc Andreeses, an advisor to US president Donald Trump advisor and a tech venture capitalist descibes the release as “AI’s Sputnik moment”.

But now, new red teaming research by Enkrypt AI says it has uncovered what could be serious ethical and security flaws in DeepSeek’s technology.

Compared with other models, the research concludes that DeepSeek’s R1 is:

3-times more biased than Claude-3 Opus;

than Claude-3 Opus; 4-times more vulnerable to generating insecure code than OpenAI’s O1;

than OpenAI’s O1; 4-times more toxic than GPT-4o;

than GPT-4o; 11-times more likely to generate harmful output compared to OpenAI’s O1; and

compared to OpenAI’s O1; and 3,5-times more likely to produce Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) content​ than OpenAI’s O1 and Claude-3 Opus.

Sahil Agarwal, CEO of Enkrypt AI, comments: “DeepSeek-R1 offers significant cost advantages in AI deployment, but these come with serious risks. Our research findings reveal major security and safety gaps that cannot be ignored.

“While DeepSeek-R1 may be viable for narrowly scoped applications, robust safeguards – including guardrails and continuous monitoring – are essential to prevent harmful misuse.

“AI safety must evolve alongside innovation, not as an afterthought.”

Enkrypt AI reports that the model exhibited the following risks during testing: