Award-winning pic shows crash-landing penguins

Werner De Kock has been named as South Africa’s National Award winner for the Sony World Photography Awards 2025.

The National & Regional Awards programme is an initiative set up by Sony and Creo under the World Photography Organisation to support local photographic communities around the world.

This year, 56 countries took part, with more than 419 000 images from more than 200 territories submitted.

National and Regional Award winners were selected from the Open competition, which champions the best single images taken in the past year.

De Kock was anonymously selected by judges for his photograph Crash Landing, entered into the Motion category of the Open competition. Baily Head, in Antarctica, is home to around 100 000 pairs of chinstrap penguins. The photographer watched a conveyor belt of penguins coming and going from the beach, keeping his focus on a single spot and waiting for them to return to the beach as the surf was breaking.

De Kock comments: ‘It is my great honour to represent my country and be able to show off the beauty and comedy of penguins. I have never thought of entering a photo competition but thought why not give it a try. Thanks to my friends and family who support me and put up with my passion as a photographer.’

As South Africa’s National Award winner, De Kock receives Sony digital imaging equipment and will be included in the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition and book.

The overall winners in the Student, Youth, Open and Professional competitions of the Sony World Photography Awards 2025 will be announced on 16 April and will go on display as part of the exhibition at Somerset House, London, from 17 April to 5 May 2025.

This year’s National and Regional Awards winners are:

Bangladesh – Syed Mahabubul Kader

Cambodia – Sam Ang Ourng

China Mainland – Hao Guo, Winner

China Mainland – Yaping Du, 2nd Place

China Mainland – KunPeng Zhu, 3rd Place

Egypt – Ahmed Abdallah

Germany – Timo Zilz

India – Rajeev Gaikwad

Indonesia – Sim Jhones Gozali

Kazakhstan – Anel Bazylova

Republic of Korea – Kibong Nam, Winner

Republic of Korea – Gilyoung Pyo, 2nd Place

Republic of Korea – Kyunghwan Oh, 3rd Place

Kuwait – Mohammad Mirza

Malaysia – Wan Yong Chong

Myanmar – Zay Yar Lin

Nepal – Rabik Upadhayay

Nigeria – Nsikanabasi Effiong

Pakistan – Ali Sohail

Philippines – Renzer Rev Damaso

Poland – Hanna Kantor

Qatar – Ridhwan Mohammed Rafi

Saudi Arabia – Mohammed Muhtasib

Singapore – Ng Guang Ze

South Africa – Werner De Kock

Sri Lanka – Sasindu Pramuditha

Taiwan – Chen De-Huang

Thailand – Kiyoshi Hijiki

Turkey – Rahsan Firtina

United Arab Emirates – Donell Gumiran

Uzbekistan – Mubina Fayzullaeva

Vietnam – Việt Văn Trần

Featured picture credit: Werner De Kock, South Africa, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025