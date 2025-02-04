In 16 seconds, Google earns the same as an average US worker

According to data presented by AltIndex.com, it takes just 16 seconds for Google (Alphabet), the top earner in the GAFAM (Google Alphabet, Apple, Facebook Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft) group, to make what the average US worker earns in a year.

The GAFAM group has seen an astronomic rise in profits over the years, driven by surging demand for digital services and cutting-edge technologies. While all five companies report massive earnings, the competition between Apple and Alphabet remains particularly intense.

Last year, Alphabet dethroned Apple and became the most profitable company in the GAFAM group, reporting a net income of $94,2-billion, up 41% year-over-year. This figure is even more impressive when broken down into smaller time scales. Based on its annual profit, Alphabet earned nearly $180 000 per minute and an astonishing $2 988 per second last year.

To put that in perspective, it took Alphabet just 16 seconds to earn what the average US worker makes in a year, or roughly $50 000. With a profit of $3 000 per second, Google`s parent company could also pay 90 average US monthly rents in just one minute or buy a brand-new car priced at $45 000 every 15 seconds.

Although other tech giants fell behind Alphabet`s earnings, their per-second profits were still staggering. Apple`s net income dropped slightly by 3% year-over-year to $93,7-billion, translating into $2 971 per second, just $17 less than Alphabet. Microsoft followed closely, earning $2 794 per second in 2024.

While Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft all reported record-breaking earnings, Meta and Amazon saw the most impressive profit growth rates in 2024.

Thanks to aggressive investments in AI-driven ad technologies and a rebound in digital ad spending, Meta Platforms, Facebook’s parent company, turned 2024 into its most successful year yet. Meta`s net income soared by 86,8% and hit $55,5-billion, which translates to $1 761 earned per second, a dramatic rise from the $942 it earned per second in 2023.

Amazon saw an even bigger profit growth. Jeff Bezos’ company reported a net income of $49,8-billion in 2024, equivalent to $1 581 per second, representing a staggering 148% year-over-year growth.