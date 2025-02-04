Paycorp acquires Pilot Software

Paycorp has acquired Pilot Software, a provider of point-of-sale software and hardware solutions for the restaurant and hospitality industry.

Wayne Abramson, CEO of ATM Solutions at Paycorp, comments: “We are thrilled to welcome Pilot Software to the Paycorp family. Their expertise in point-of-sale technology, combined with our deep-rooted presence in global payments, creates an exciting synergy.

“By combining forces, we will offer restaurant and hospitality businesses seamless, efficient, and value-driven solutions that simplify operations and enhance customer experience. This acquisition reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative, cost-effective and a collaborative payment offering.”

Pilot Software has been in businesses for over 30 years, offering robust and scalable point-of-safe technology that optimises both front- and back-office functions. Pilot will continue to operate independently.

Glenn Miller, MD of Pilot Software, says: “Joining forces with Paycorp marks a significant milestone in Pilot Software’s journey. We have always been passionate about innovation, and this partnership allows us to accelerate our growth while continuing to provide cutting-edge solutions to our clients.

“We share the same purpose-driven approach as Paycorp, and we are confident this partnership will accelerate our growth, broaden our offering and add value for our clients across southern Africa and beyond.”