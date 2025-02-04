Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 18% in 2024

Worldwide semiconductor revenue in 2024 totaled $626-billion, an increase of 18,1% from 2023, according to preliminary results by Gartner. Revenue is projected to total $705-billion in 2025.

“Graphics processing units (GPUs) and AI processors used in data centre applications (servers and accelerator cards) were the key drivers for the chip sector in 2024,” says George Brocklehurst, vice-president analyst at Gartner. “The rising demand for AI and generative AI (GenAI) workloads led data centres to become the second-largest market for semiconductors in 2024, behind smartphones.

“Data centre semiconductor revenue totaled $112-billion in 2024, up from $64,8-billion in 2023.”

The positive performance of the overall market impacted the ranking of several semiconductor vendors. Eleven vendors experienced double-digit growth and only eight of the top 25 semiconductor vendors posted revenue decline in 2024.

With 9 out of the top 10 semiconductor vendors recording revenue growth in 2024, the ranking of the top 10 semiconductor vendors changed year-over-year.

Samsung Electronics reclaimed the number one spot from Intel and extended its lead over the company in 2024 driven by a strong rebound in memory device prices. Samsung Electronics revenue totaled $66,5-billion in 2024.

Intel moved to the number two position as its product set — AI PCs and the Core Ultra chipset — was insufficient to offset the limited success of its AI accelerator offering and the modest growth in its x86 business. Intel’s semiconductor revenue was flat at 0,1% growth in 2024.

Nvidia continued to perform exceptionally well, increasing its semiconductor revenue by 84% in 2024, to total $46-billion. It moved up two spots to secure the number three position thanks to the strength of its AI business.

Top 10 Semiconductor Vendors by Revenue, Worldwide, 2024 (Millions of US Dollars)

2024 Rank 2023 Rank Vendor 2024 Revenue 2024 Market Share (%) 2023 Revenue 2024-2023 Growth (%) 1 2 Samsung Electronics 66,524 10.6 40,942 62.5 2 1 Intel 49,189 7.9 49,117 0.1 3 5 NVIDIA 45,988 7.3 25,053 83.6 4 6 SK hynix 42,824 6.8 23,027 86.0 5 3 Qualcomm 32,358 5.2 29,225 10.7 6 12 Micron Technology 27,843 4.4 16,123 72.7 7 4 Broadcom 27,641 4.4 25,613 7.9 8 7 AMD 23,948 3.8 22,307 7.4 9 8 Apple 18,880 3.0 18,052 4.6 10 9 Infineon Technologies 16,001 2.6 17,022 -6.0 Others (outside top 10) 274,775 43.9 263,483 4.3 Total Market 625,971 100.0 529,964 18.1

Source: Gartner (February 2025)

HBM to represent 19,2% of DRAM revenue

Memory revenue recorded 71,8% revenue growth in 2024. Memory’s share as a percentage of total semiconductor sales increased to 25,2% in 2024.

DRAM revenue improved 75,4% in 2024 while NAND revenue increased 75,7% year-over-year. High-bandwidth memory (HBM) production contributed significantly to the revenue for DRAM vendors. HBM revenue represented 13,6% of total DRAM revenue in 2024.

Nonmemory revenue increased 6,9% in 2024. Non-memory accounted for 74,8% of total semiconductor revenue in 2024.

“Memory and AI semiconductors will drive near-term growth, with HBM projected to account for an increasing share of DRAM revenue, reaching 19,2% in 2025,” says Brocklehurst. “HBM revenue is estimated to increase 66,3% in 2025, reaching $19,8-billion.”