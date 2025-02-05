AI to transform e-commerce

Marketplace platforms are a dominant economic force globally, and have helped to change how businesses and consumers interact. Now, artificial intelligence (AI) represents a seismic technological shift, poised to reshuffle the deck once again.

Prosus, in collaboration with Dealroom.co, has released a new report into the future of online marketplaces. Titled “The AI x e-commerce revolution: how AI is shaping the future of online marketplaces”, the report describes the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping e-commerce, as the industry is radically transformed in the age of artificial intelligence.

Fabricio Bloisi, CEO of Prosus Group, comments: “Companies using AI are dramatically improving the user experience, enhancing personalisation and driving unprecedented growth. AI adoption is no longer optional – it’s an imperative.

“The recent release of DeepSeek’s R1 model is more than just a milestone in AI technology. This ‘DeepSeek moment’ is a transformative opportunity for businesses to accelerate value creation through new applications.”

Key findings from the report include: