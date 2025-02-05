Chinese computing market to soar by 42%

China and the US have been in a race to dominate the computing industry for years. While the US has long held the upper hand, driving breakthroughs in AI and quantum technologies with its tech giants Nvidia, AMD, and Intel, China is rapidly closing the gap.

Massive government investments and a strong push for technological self-sufficiency have fueled the impressive growth of the Chinese computing sector, turning the country into a global leader in this field.

According to data presented by Stocklytics.com, China’s computing market is projected to surge by a massive 42% to nearly $30-billion by 2029, outpacing US growth eight times.

China’s rise in the computing sector has been nothing short of extraordinary. Just eight years ago, the country`s computing revenues were only one-fifth of those generated in the US, the undisputable leader in this segment. However, things have changed a lot since then.

Massive government investments in technology and a massive tech-savvy consumer base, gave incredible momentum to China’s computing sector. The rapid adoption of AI, 5G technologies, and cloud services has further fueled demand for advanced hardware and software, accelerating growth.

The Statista Market Insights survey shows just how quickly the tides have turned. It took only eight years for China to outpace the US computing market growth and become the global leader in this segment.

According to Statista, 2025 will mark the start of China’s dominance, with the gap between the two countries widening each year. This year, the Chinese computing sector is expected to generate $20,9-billion in revenue, $300-million more than the US, marking the first year of its leadership. In 2026, the revenue gap is set to balloon tenfold to $3,2-billion. The market projections for the following years show an even bigger gap.

Statista expects the Chinese market to grow by 42% by the end of a decade, reaching nearly a $30-billion value. On the other hand, the US market will expand by only 9% to $22,5-billion in this period.

The $7,5-billion difference between the two nations by the end of the decade is equivalent to China’s entire computing revenue from 2020. Statistics show China’s growth will also outpace the broader global computing market, which is forecast to grow by 26% in the next four years.

Thanks to substantial government investments and an enormous consumer base that are propelling China’s double-digit growth, the country’s share in the global computing space will increase significantly in the following years.

Statista forecasts that by 2029, China will command 25% of the global computing market, up 5% from this year. On the other hand, the US will see its share drop from 20% to 18%.