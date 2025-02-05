How to reduce your smartphone’s carbon footprint

As useful as smartphones are in our day-to-day life, they also have a considerable impact on the environment and carbon emissions.

An estimated 5-billion phones are thrown away each year and each smartphone produces an estimated 93 kg of CO2 over its lifecycle – a massive amount when you consider how many billions of phones are in use.

The tech industry working hard to reduce the environmental impact of smartphones by using plastic-free packaging, manufacturing with eco-friendly materials, making devices more energy-efficient, and allowing phones to be more easily repaired. But everyone can also do their bit to make their smartphone use kinder to the planet.

TCL offers some tips about how you can use your devices in a more environmentally-friendly way – which may also save you some money: