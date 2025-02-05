Quantum computing is coming for Web3

IT leaders are doubling down on the need for robust Web3 strategies to cover both the opportunities and threats it poses as the digital landscape rapidly evolves.

A global study conducted by Naoris Protocol found that 58% of IT directors deem a robust Web3 strategy to be of critical importance, while an additional 41% recognize its significance.

The findings underscore the urgency for organisations to adapt to emerging threats and the potential of the decentralised Internet.

The research highlights a significant shift toward decentralised physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) as a cybersecurity imperative. 50% of the surveyed IT directors strongly agree that integrating DePIN-based security into blockchain ecosystems is essential to mitigating risks and help safeguard Web3 projects from inherited Web2 vulnerabilities..

Furthermore, an overwhelming 83% believe decentralised cybersecurity systems are superior to traditional centralised solutions, with 14% saying they are comparable and only 3% expressing a preference for centralised security.

This growing consensus signals an industry-wide transition to decentralised models capable of fortifying critical infrastructure against cyber threats, particularly in an era where quantum computing looms as a disruptor of conventional encryption.

Web3 has seen cyber attacks increase by 31,6% in 2024 compared to 2023 with crypto losses exceeding $2,3-billion for 2024, according to blockchain security firm Certik underscoring the urgent need for robust, decentralised cybersecurity strategies.

The study also reveals a strong awareness of quantum computing’s impending impact. Nearly all respondents (94%) agree that decentralized networks will play a crucial role in mitigating threats from quantum computing within the next decade. As IT leaders prepare for the post-quantum era, integrating DePIN into Web3 security frameworks is rapidly becoming a strategic priority.

Enhanced cybersecurity stands out as the primary driver for DePIN adoption, with 58% of IT directors citing security as their top motivation. Economic incentives also play a role, with 26% identifying them as a key factor. The ability to provide provable and shared trust between devices, services, and organizations is another critical enabler – 54% believe it will definitively boost enterprise adoption, while 43% consider it highly likely.

David Carvalho, CEO and founder of Naoris Protocol, emphasises the transformative nature of Web3 and the necessity for IT leaders to be proactive in their approach: “Web3 represents one of the most significant technological shifts in decades. IT directors must be prepared to navigate both the challenges and opportunities it presents.

“Unlike Web2, Web3 is fundamentally decentralised, requiring a new approach to cybersecurity. The research confirms that industry leaders recognise the advantages of decentralised security and are moving rapidly in that direction.”