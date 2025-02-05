SASE market to almost double by 2029

According to a recently published forecast report from Dell’Oro Group the global Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market is forecast to $17-billion by 2029, representing a 12% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).
The increasing presence of vendors offering SD-WAN and SSE capabilities, which defines single-vendor SASE, is projected to account for 90% of the total SASE market by 2029.
This trend fuels market expansion as enterprises seeks integrated networking and security solutions that streamline operations and reduce complexity.
“Despite macroeconomic pressures slowing near-term growth, the long-term outlook remains strong as enterprises continue prioritising cloud-first strategies,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior director: enterprise security and networking at Dell’Oro Group.
“SASE is not just an option – it is becoming necessary for organisations navigating hybrid work environments and multi-cloud ecosystems.”
Additional highlights from SASE and SD-WAN 5-Year January 2025 forecast report include:
- SSE market resilience: Despite macroeconomic challenges that have lengthened sales cycles that are expected to slow growth in 2024, the SSE market is anticipated to accelerate in 2025 due to improved purchasing sentiment.
- SD-WAN market adjustments: Post-pandemic spending digestion and macroeconomic concerns are impacting near-term growth, while the market’s maturing state and slower transitions from access routers to SD-WAN solutions are expected to influence long-term growth.
- Unified SASE growth: Unified SASE solutions, a segment of single-vendor SASE, are forecasted to grow at a 19% revenue CAGR. This growth is driven by smaller enterprises seeking tightly integrated networking and security solutions that offer greater simplicity.
- Decline in Access Router revenue: Due to the ongoing transition towards SD-WAN solutions, revenue from access routers is expected to decline to $1-billion by 2029.