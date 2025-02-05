SASE market to almost double by 2029

According to a recently published forecast report from Dell’Oro Group the global Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market is forecast to $17-billion by 2029, representing a 12% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

The increasing presence of vendors offering SD-WAN and SSE capabilities, which defines single-vendor SASE, is projected to account for 90% of the total SASE market by 2029.

This trend fuels market expansion as enterprises seeks integrated networking and security solutions that streamline operations and reduce complexity.

“Despite macroeconomic pressures slowing near-term growth, the long-term outlook remains strong as enterprises continue prioritising cloud-first strategies,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior director: enterprise security and networking at Dell’Oro Group.

“SASE is not just an option – it is becoming necessary for organisations navigating hybrid work environments and multi-cloud ecosystems.”

Additional highlights from SASE and SD-WAN 5-Year January 2025 forecast report include: