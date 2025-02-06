Digitalisation key to transport industry evolution

The transportation sector is evolving rapidly as a critical enabler of global supply chains and industrial operations.

This is a key finding from RS’s latest transportation sector report, “Moving in the Right Direction: Driving an Interconnected World at a Local Level”, that provides an overview of the industry’s current state, outlining the factors shaping market conditions and the steps companies must take to remain competitive.

With increasing digitalisation, the transition to net zero, supply chain complexities, and geopolitical shifts, the sector faces both disruption and opportunity.

The report identifies five key characteristics defining the industry today: fragmentation, 24/7 operations, tight timeframes, safety prioritisation, and geographical unity.

It also examines global and local market challenges, from rising competition and infrastructure constraints to workforce skills gaps and evolving regulatory frameworks.

Beyond the challenges, the report highlights significant opportunities for companies operating in the transportation space. These include modernising infrastructure, leveraging digital transformation to improve efficiency, seizing sustainability initiatives, and optimising supply chains to enhance resilience.

The report also introduces five key steps to success, including supply chain optimisation, enhanced cybersecurity, and adopting green technologies.

“Digital transformation, sustainability initiatives, and evolving market dynamics are reshaping the transportation industry. Businesses must embrace these changes, modernise operations, and harness innovation to stay ahead of the curve,” comments Erick Wessels, sales director at RS South Africa.

RS partnered with independent research consultancy Context+ to design and conduct the study.

“The transportation industry is undergoing rapid change, and companies that proactively invest in efficiency, sustainability, and technology will be the ones that thrive. Whether it’s reducing downtime, improving safety, or achieving net zero goals, RS is committed to supporting the industry every step of the way,” adds Wessels.