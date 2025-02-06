Here’s how Saffers mapped their world over 20 years

Feb 6, 2025

To celebrate 20 years of mapping the world – and South Africa – Google has highlighted a selection of places that sparked conversation and inspired the ‘explorer’ within South Africans.

 

Foodie finds: The most-reviewed restaurants

From burgers to coffee, scenic farms to pretty and pink cafes, here are some of the most-reviewed eateries in South Africa across a range of cuisines from the past two decades:

 

Most Reviewed Restaurant:

  • RoccoMamas Mall of Africa, JHB
  • Wimpy King Shaka International, KZN
  • Irene Farm, PTA
  • Wimpy Oribi Plaza, KZN
  • Quay Four Restaurant, CPT

 

Most Reviewed Cafe:

  • Truth Coffee Roasting, CPT
  • EL&N London – Mall of Africa, JHB
  • Cubana Foreshore, CPT
  • Starbucks Florida Road, KZN
  • Baobab Cafe and Grill, PTA

 

Crowd-pleasers: The most-reviewed visitor attractions

Some of the most-reviewed destinations in South Africa included:

 

Most Reviewed Visitor Attraction:

  • Gandhi Square Precinct, JHB
  • Graskop Gorge Lift Co, KZN
  • God’s Window, MP
  • Redberry Farm, WC
  • Voortrekker Monument,PTA

 

Most Reviewed Museum:

  • Maropeng  Cradle of Humankind World Heritage site, JHB
  • Constitution Hill Human Rights Precinct, JHB
  • Apartheid Museum, JHB
  • Iziko Bo-Kaap Museum, CPT
  • Mandela’s House, JHB

 

Most Reviewed Park:

  • Table Mountain National Park, CPT
  • Kruger National Park, MP
  • Green Point Park, CPT
  • Cape Point Nature Reserve, CPT
  • Zoo Lake, JHB