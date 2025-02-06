Here’s how Saffers mapped their world over 20 years

To celebrate 20 years of mapping the world – and South Africa – Google has highlighted a selection of places that sparked conversation and inspired the ‘explorer’ within South Africans.

Foodie finds: The most-reviewed restaurants

From burgers to coffee, scenic farms to pretty and pink cafes, here are some of the most-reviewed eateries in South Africa across a range of cuisines from the past two decades:

Most Reviewed Restaurant:

RoccoMamas Mall of Africa, JHB

Wimpy King Shaka International, KZN

Irene Farm, PTA

Wimpy Oribi Plaza, KZN

Quay Four Restaurant, CPT

Most Reviewed Cafe:

Truth Coffee Roasting, CPT

EL&N London – Mall of Africa, JHB

Cubana Foreshore, CPT

Starbucks Florida Road, KZN

Baobab Cafe and Grill, PTA

Crowd-pleasers: The most-reviewed visitor attractions

Some of the most-reviewed destinations in South Africa included:

Most Reviewed Visitor Attraction:

Gandhi Square Precinct, JHB

Graskop Gorge Lift Co, KZN

God’s Window, MP

Redberry Farm, WC

Voortrekker Monument,PTA

Most Reviewed Museum:

Maropeng Cradle of Humankind World Heritage site, JHB

Constitution Hill Human Rights Precinct, JHB

Apartheid Museum, JHB

Iziko Bo-Kaap Museum, CPT

Mandela’s House, JHB

Most Reviewed Park: