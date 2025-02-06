Here’s how Saffers mapped their world over 20 years

To celebrate 20 years of mapping the world – and South Africa – Google has highlighted a selection of places that sparked conversation and inspired the ‘explorer’ within South Africans.
Foodie finds: The most-reviewed restaurants
From burgers to coffee, scenic farms to pretty and pink cafes, here are some of the most-reviewed eateries in South Africa across a range of cuisines from the past two decades:
Most Reviewed Restaurant:
- RoccoMamas Mall of Africa, JHB
- Wimpy King Shaka International, KZN
- Irene Farm, PTA
- Wimpy Oribi Plaza, KZN
- Quay Four Restaurant, CPT
Most Reviewed Cafe:
- Truth Coffee Roasting, CPT
- EL&N London – Mall of Africa, JHB
- Cubana Foreshore, CPT
- Starbucks Florida Road, KZN
- Baobab Cafe and Grill, PTA
Crowd-pleasers: The most-reviewed visitor attractions
Some of the most-reviewed destinations in South Africa included:
Most Reviewed Visitor Attraction:
- Gandhi Square Precinct, JHB
- Graskop Gorge Lift Co, KZN
- God’s Window, MP
- Redberry Farm, WC
- Voortrekker Monument,PTA
Most Reviewed Museum:
- Maropeng Cradle of Humankind World Heritage site, JHB
- Constitution Hill Human Rights Precinct, JHB
- Apartheid Museum, JHB
- Iziko Bo-Kaap Museum, CPT
- Mandela’s House, JHB
Most Reviewed Park:
- Table Mountain National Park, CPT
- Kruger National Park, MP
- Green Point Park, CPT
- Cape Point Nature Reserve, CPT
- Zoo Lake, JHB