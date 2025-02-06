How mobile comms and the SIM card changed our lives

In the past, it was common to send greetings by mail or telephone. Today, communication without mobile networks and SIM technology is almost unimaginable.

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) highlights the key milestones in the evolution of mobile communications and looks ahead to where this journey might take consumers.

The year 1973 marked a turning point in technology: it saw the development of Ethernet, a milestone for the Internet, the creation of GPS navigation, and the invention of the mobile phone, which has changed everyday life like no other innovation since.

Over the last 50 years, mobile phones have come a long way: from being a bulky, heavy and expensive luxury accessory to an everyday object. It is hard to imagine the connected world without a mobile phone. But the device itself is only one part of the story.

Yet the true power of mobile phones lies in an often-overlooked component: the SIM card. In 1991, G+D played a pioneering role by launching the first commercial SIM card. Initially designed as a simple authentication tool to enable basic communications, the SIM card has since evolved into a multifunctional security tool, enabling applications ranging from mobile banking to connected vehicles.

As mobile phones have changed, so too has the SIM card. Over time, the card has become smaller, down to micro and nano SIM cards. Now the mobile world is at another pivotal moment: the shift from physical SIM cards to embedded digital versions, known as eSIMs. Unlike its predecessors, the eSIM is a chip embedded directly in a device.

But the core function remains the same: to verify the user’s credentials and establish a secure and reliable connection. Without the SIM, mobile communications, telephony, and many modern applications would not be possible. In today’s hyper-connected world, billions of devices work together seamlessly, performing tasks that would have been unimaginable just a few decades ago.

“We can no longer imagine everyday life without the functionality of a modern smartphone. Fortunately, we don’t have to – thanks to mobile communications and SIM technology. But the evolution continues. 5G and the eSIM, in particular, will play a key role in unlocking new possibilities for consumers,” says Dr Philipp Schulte, CEO of G+D Mobile Security.

G+D believes that global network coverage and new compatible devices will ensure that 5G technology spreads even further around the world. For instance, consumers will capture high-resolution videos with ease, while travelers will benefit from simplified roaming.

Smartphones will continue to improve, featuring enhanced cameras, higher resolution displays, and more integrated eSIMs. eSIMs bring significant benefits in terms of convenience and flexibility: activating a mobile contract can take just minutes, including identity verification. With eSIMs, switching providers no longer requires swapping out physical SIM cards.

They also enhance security by minimising the risk of tampering, as they are embedded in the device and cannot be physically removed.

Additionally, eSIMs are more eco-friendly, offering a lower carbon footprint compared to traditional plastic SIM cards.