AI expected to speed up financial transactions

Agentic artificial intelligence (AI) will allow financial institutions to better service and faster transactions.

This is according to Salesforce’s latest “Connected Financial Services” report that shares insights from 9 500 financial services institution (FSI) customers worldwide, including 4 000 from EMEA.

Linda Saunders, country manager and senior director of solution engineering for Africa at Salesforce, says: “Among the biggest benefits of agentic AI solutions will be on-demand, instant access to personalise financial recommendations that may otherwise require appointments and taking time out of busy schedules.”

In addition to taking the pulse of consumers’ sense of financial security and goals, the report delves into how customer experiences — including those increasingly powered by artificial intelligence (AI) agents — are changing individuals’ relationships with their FSIs.

“For humans and agents to work together, it’s critical for financial service institutions to implement with trust, transparency, and the highest levels of regulatory compliance as core to their strategy — not an afterthought,” says Saunders.

Key insights from the research include: