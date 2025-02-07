Entries open for 2025 Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards

The achievements of businesses and individuals working in the supply chain management field will be recognised at this year’s fourth annual Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards.

The organisers have announced that entries for the 2025 awards are open, with 12 prestigious categories in which supply chain specialists can showcase their contributions to supply chain excellence across the continent.

The awards celebrate organisations and supply chain practitioners whose innovative strategies, agility and adaptability are setting new standards for the supply chain profession. They aim to elevate and advance supply chain management across the continent by enabling collaboration and industry benchmarking, the sharing of knowledge and best practices, and by creating awareness of supply chain’s vital role in improving lives, communities and economies.

Entries are invited in the following categories:

Demand Planning and Management

Humanitarian and Health Supply Chain Management

Innovation and Change Management

International Trade

Inventory, Warehousing and Distribution Management

Manufacturing and Production Management

Preservation of the Environment

Procurement and Supply Chain Management

Supply Chain Co-ordination and Collaboration

Talent Management

Technology Information Systems and Related Fields

Transport (all modes & intermodal)

Entries for the 2025 Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards close on 17 April 2025.

Visit the Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards website to find out more or to enter.